McDonald's is chillin' with cold, frozen (coffee) brews

Even on hot summer mornings, most of us still need a jolt of caffeine to get our days started.

Said caffeine does not have to be hot, however.

For a limited time, McDonald's is adding to its McCafé menu of cold coffee drinks, with Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew Frappe.

Cold Brew Frozen Coffee is a strong, smooth cold brew extract blended with ice into a creamy frozen drink, according to a news release.

Cold Brew Frappe also is a frozen cold brew refresher topped with light whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

The introduction of the new drinks is McDonald's way of building on last year's addition of café-quality espresso beverages, joining the lineup of Caramel Macchiato, Cappuccino and Americano, the release adds.

All of the fast food chain's small McCafé drinks, including the new frozen cold brew choices, are being sold for $2 each.

Drinks are available for delivery to customers with access to McDelivery on Uber Eats.

