Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Food & Drink

McDonald's is chillin' with cold, frozen (coffee) brews

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
For a limited time, McDonald's is adding Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew Frappe to its drinks' menu.
McDonalds.com
For a limited time, McDonald's is adding Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew Frappe to its drinks' menu.

Updated 23 hours ago

Even on hot summer mornings, most of us still need a jolt of caffeine to get our days started.

Said caffeine does not have to be hot, however.

For a limited time, McDonald's is adding to its McCafé menu of cold coffee drinks, with Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew Frappe.

Cold Brew Frozen Coffee is a strong, smooth cold brew extract blended with ice into a creamy frozen drink, according to a news release.

Cold Brew Frappe also is a frozen cold brew refresher topped with light whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

The introduction of the new drinks is McDonald's way of building on last year's addition of café-quality espresso beverages, joining the lineup of Caramel Macchiato, Cappuccino and Americano, the release adds.

All of the fast food chain's small McCafé drinks, including the new frozen cold brew choices, are being sold for $2 each.

Drinks are available for delivery to customers with access to McDelivery on Uber Eats.

Details: mcdonalds.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me