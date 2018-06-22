Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Ligonier Country Market open Saturday, rain boots optional

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, June 22, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Ligonier Country Market will offer music, visits with local 'royalty' and a Market Sprouts activity on Saturday.
Facebook/Ligoinier Country Market
Pittsburgh-based acoustic guitarist Daryl Shawn will provide musical entertainment Saturday at the Ligonier Country Market.
Updated 8 hours ago

Despite the torrential rains and flooding in Ligonier earlier this week, preparations are going forward for the Ligonier Country Market to open as planned on Saturday, but on a smaller scale according to its Facebook site.

On the agenda for June 23, along with the numerous vendors, will be music from Pittsburgh-based acoustic guitarist, Daryl Shawn.

An alumnus of Boston's Berklee College of Music, Shawn has performed across North America.

He creates the sound of a full band as he puts a unique spin on familiar pop, rock, folk and jazz tunes as well as his own upbeat, energetic songs, according to a news release.

Also in attendance will be some local royalty, as the Somerset County Fair Queen and Miss Ligonier - and their crowns - pay a visit to the market.

As is becoming market practice, market mascot Daisy Mae will host a craft for kids (market sprouts) in the children's garden.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

