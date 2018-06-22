Ligonier Country Market open Saturday, rain boots optional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite the torrential rains and flooding in Ligonier earlier this week, preparations are going forward for the Ligonier Country Market to open as planned on Saturday, but on a smaller scale according to its Facebook site.

On the agenda for June 23, along with the numerous vendors, will be music from Pittsburgh-based acoustic guitarist, Daryl Shawn.

An alumnus of Boston's Berklee College of Music, Shawn has performed across North America.

He creates the sound of a full band as he puts a unique spin on familiar pop, rock, folk and jazz tunes as well as his own upbeat, energetic songs, according to a news release.

Also in attendance will be some local royalty, as the Somerset County Fair Queen and Miss Ligonier - and their crowns - pay a visit to the market.

As is becoming market practice, market mascot Daisy Mae will host a craft for kids (market sprouts) in the children's garden.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.