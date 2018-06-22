Ligonier Country Market open Saturday, rain boots optional
Updated 8 hours ago
Despite the torrential rains and flooding in Ligonier earlier this week, preparations are going forward for the Ligonier Country Market to open as planned on Saturday, but on a smaller scale according to its Facebook site.
On the agenda for June 23, along with the numerous vendors, will be music from Pittsburgh-based acoustic guitarist, Daryl Shawn.
An alumnus of Boston's Berklee College of Music, Shawn has performed across North America.
He creates the sound of a full band as he puts a unique spin on familiar pop, rock, folk and jazz tunes as well as his own upbeat, energetic songs, according to a news release.
Also in attendance will be some local royalty, as the Somerset County Fair Queen and Miss Ligonier - and their crowns - pay a visit to the market.
As is becoming market practice, market mascot Daisy Mae will host a craft for kids (market sprouts) in the children's garden.
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.