Chef brings Pittsburgh pride to 'saucy' launch

Aaron Northrup combines his love for Pittsburgh and his Southern upbringing in his new product line, sold under his company's Lady Belle's BBQ , LLC brand.

"It's a Pittsburgh proud company," he says.

Northrup, 34, of Gibsonia, has lived in the Pittsburgh area for about eight years, and currently works as a private chef.

His recently launched company has produced a line of natural barbecue sauces, part of what he says will be an expanded line of products.

According to Northrup, his sauces are "completely natural" with "clean, simple ingredients." The sauces contain no high fructose corn syrup, no modified starches (non-gmo), and are gluten and fat free, Northrup says.

"I am using wholesome sweeteners — apple juice, unsulfured molasses, raisin paste, honey and some cane sugar," he adds.

A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Northrup has embraced Pittsburghers' love of the outdoors and grilling/tailgating, he says.

"I've always wanted to do something like this," Northrup says.

The sauces are now available at Giant Eagle Market District locations in Shadyside, South Hills Village, Pine Township, Robinson and Waterworks and online.

"At Market District, we're committed to supporting the communities we serve and passionate about introducing our customers to unique, high-quality and delicious items crafted by local purveyors. We recently started carrying Lady Belle BBQ Sauce in our Pittsburgh-area Market District locations and believe our customers will respond positively to this tasty new offering," Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts says in an email.

Details: ladybellebbq.com

