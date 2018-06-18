Lavender is the theme for Christian W. Klay Winery festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Christian W. Klay Winery and Ridge Runner Distillery will celebrate their seventh annual Lavender Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Chalk Hill, Fayette County site.

According to its website, the festival originally was created to celebrate the winery's then new endeavor of growing lavender. Today, the lavender is thriving and so is Lavender Mist, the winery's award-winning sparkling wine.

Throughout the day on June 24, visitors can enjoy wine tasting, and wine and Ridge Runner Distillery cocktails will be available for purchase.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year's Lavender Festival. We will be offering a selection of lavender products, lavender-based baked goods, lavender lemonade, lavender plants, vendors, food available for purchase by Republic Food Enterprise, fresh produce, herbs and flowers by He & She Gardens, and live entertainment by Abacus Jones Acoustic,” winery owner and winemaker Sharon Klay says in a news release.

Also featured will be Ridge Runner Distillery's Bloody Mary bar and the winery's new Lemon Lavender Fizz, made with Lavender Mist and lemon sherbet, the release states.

Admission is free.

Details: 724-439-3424 or cwklaywinery.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.