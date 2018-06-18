Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Lavender is the theme for Christian W. Klay Winery festival

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, June 18, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Christian Klay Winery and Ridge Runner Distillery will celebrate all things lavender, including the winery's Lavender Mist wine, during its Lavender Festival on June 24.
Facebook/ChristianKlayWinery
Christian Klay Winery and Ridge Runner Distillery will celebrate all things lavender, including the winery's Lavender Mist wine, during its Lavender Festival on June 24.

Updated 9 hours ago

Christian W. Klay Winery and Ridge Runner Distillery will celebrate their seventh annual Lavender Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Chalk Hill, Fayette County site.

According to its website, the festival originally was created to celebrate the winery's then new endeavor of growing lavender. Today, the lavender is thriving and so is Lavender Mist, the winery's award-winning sparkling wine.

Throughout the day on June 24, visitors can enjoy wine tasting, and wine and Ridge Runner Distillery cocktails will be available for purchase.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year's Lavender Festival. We will be offering a selection of lavender products, lavender-based baked goods, lavender lemonade, lavender plants, vendors, food available for purchase by Republic Food Enterprise, fresh produce, herbs and flowers by He & She Gardens, and live entertainment by Abacus Jones Acoustic,” winery owner and winemaker Sharon Klay says in a news release.

Also featured will be Ridge Runner Distillery's Bloody Mary bar and the winery's new Lemon Lavender Fizz, made with Lavender Mist and lemon sherbet, the release states.

Admission is free.

Details: 724-439-3424 or cwklaywinery.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me