Would you buy Hot Dog Water?

Is there anything people won't buy?

At Vancouver's latest Car Free festival, a daylong event of vendors and music on the city's Main Street, people were offered a new product: Hot Dog Water.

Yep.

"We've created a recipe, having a lot of people put a lot of effort into research and a lot of people with backgrounds in science really creating the best version of Hot Dog Water that we could," the brand's CEO Douglas Bevans told Global News.

The product's claims include being a good source of electrolytes, rich in sodium and gluten-free. A bottle of Hot Dog Water is priced at $37.99.

"So the protein of the Hot Dog Water helps your body uptake the water content, and the sodium and all the things you'd need post-workout," Bevans said.

Oh, and it also promises to help you lose weight, boost brain function and look younger.

Wait. Look younger? Something doesn't seem quite right here.

Turns out, Bevans is a artist, and his Hot Dog Water — as noted in fine print on the product — is actually targeting what Bevans calls the "snake oil salesmen" of health marketing.

"It's really sort of a commentary on product marketing, and especially sort of health-quackery product marketing," he said.

"From the responses, I think people will actually go away and reconsider some of these other $80 bottles of water that will come out that are 'raw' or 'smart waters,' or anything that doesn't have any substantial scientific backing but just a lot of pretty impressive marketing."

Bevans told Global News he spent about $1,200 making his artistic product — from bottling, lables, branding, etc.

And there actually were a lot of people willing to give such an odd idea a try.

"They've been drinking it for hours," Bevans said. "We have gone through about 60 liters of real hot dog water."

Bevans' booth also offered passersby Hot Dog Water lip balm, breath spray and body fragrance.