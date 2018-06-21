Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries' new rum rated five-star

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries' new craft spirit, BLY Silver Rum, recently received a 5-star rating from F. Paul Pacult's Spirit Journal, the company says.
Facebook/Pennsylvaniapuredistilleries
Updated 10 hours ago

Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries , distiller of the award-winning Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka , recently received a 5-star rating from F. Paul Pacult's Spirit Journal for its newly launched craft spirit, BLY Silver Rum, according to a news release from the Glenshaw distiller.

BLY Silver Rum joins its family of spirits Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka and Boyd & Blair Professional Proof 151 in receiving the "highest recommendation" rating, the release adds.

Pacult says he believes the new offering is "one of the best white rums I have ever reviewed," according to the release, and calls it "just plain delicious."

BLY Silver Rum is distilled in single batches from the purest form of molasses sourced in Pennsylvania's countryside. To ensure quality in taste, Barry Young, master distiller, uses what he calls a "unique Instinct Palette Distillation method", basing distillation completion on taste and his own instinct, without automation, the release states.

"It was recently brought to my attention that only one percent of currently available spirits are rated at 5-Stars, bringing even more meaning to the fact that two of our other spirits have also received a 5-Star rating," Young says in the release.

"Being recognized for producing three craft spirits at this level is a huge accomplishment for us, and something we believe sets us apart from our competitors," he adds.

BLY Silver Rum also recently received a 95 rating in the 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge , the world's most prestigious and progressive global spirits and cocktail competition, giving it an extraordinary, ultimate recommendation.

Details: boydandblair.com/bly-rum

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

