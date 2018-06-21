Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries' new rum rated five-star

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries , distiller of the award-winning Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka , recently received a 5-star rating from F. Paul Pacult's Spirit Journal for its newly launched craft spirit, BLY Silver Rum, according to a news release from the Glenshaw distiller.

BLY Silver Rum joins its family of spirits Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka and Boyd & Blair Professional Proof 151 in receiving the "highest recommendation" rating, the release adds.

Pacult says he believes the new offering is "one of the best white rums I have ever reviewed," according to the release, and calls it "just plain delicious."

BLY Silver Rum is distilled in single batches from the purest form of molasses sourced in Pennsylvania's countryside. To ensure quality in taste, Barry Young, master distiller, uses what he calls a "unique Instinct Palette Distillation method", basing distillation completion on taste and his own instinct, without automation, the release states.

"It was recently brought to my attention that only one percent of currently available spirits are rated at 5-Stars, bringing even more meaning to the fact that two of our other spirits have also received a 5-Star rating," Young says in the release.

"Being recognized for producing three craft spirits at this level is a huge accomplishment for us, and something we believe sets us apart from our competitors," he adds.

We're over the moon about the official launch of our new sister product, @BLYSILVERRUM . We embrace the 95 rating from the @UltimateSpiritsChallenge on this brand new rum placing BLY as the highest rated white rum in the wo... @MaggiesFarmRum @BLYSILVERRUM https://t.co/H4GnDgxylJ pic.twitter.com/FYumkyTwCE — Boyd & Blair Vodka (@BoydandBlair) April 20, 2018

BLY Silver Rum also recently received a 95 rating in the 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge , the world's most prestigious and progressive global spirits and cocktail competition, giving it an extraordinary, ultimate recommendation.

