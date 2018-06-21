Bringing brunch to the 'Burgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brunch is quickly becoming a ‘Burgh thing.

Weekends are for hitting the snooze bar and taking one's time with and relaxing over meals.

Juggling a to-go coffee mug in one hand and a banana or bagel in the other is so Monday through Friday.

GoodFoodPittsburgh.com announces BrunchBurgh: A Pittsburgh Brunch Festival, coming to Hitchhiker Brewing in Sharpsburg from 9:30 a.m. to noon on July 28.

Billed in a news release as an “all-out brunch extravaganza,” the event will include brunch favorites and some new offerings. Beer mimosas, anyone?

Brunchers can enjoy coffee, juice, breakfast burritos, doughnuts, biscuits and more from a variety of Pittsburgh's restaurants and food trucks.

Tickets to this age 21 and up event are $25 and include a swag bag, beer mimosa, access to food vendors, coffee tastings and samples and live music.

Food vendors include Wise County Biscuits, Pittsburgh Juice Company, Pittsburgh Sandwich Society, Paul Family Farms, Pittsburgh Burrito Bus (breakfast burritos), breakfast pizza and doughnuts.

Beverages for purchase also will include exclusive breakfast cocktails from Maggie's Farm Rum, as well as the rest of Hitchhiker's beer menu.

Local coffee/tea companies will be offering samples and selling bags of their coffee/tea blends.

Vendors include Ispirare Coffee, Zeke's Coffee Pittsburgh, De Fer Coffee & Tea, Ultra Matcha, Green Dragon Coffee Roasters and KLVN Coffee Lab.

Details: eventbrite.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.