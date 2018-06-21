Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Bringing brunch to the 'Burgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Sharpsburg's Hitchhiker Brewing Company will host 'BrunchBurgh' July 28, featuring swag bags, food vendors, coffee tastings and samples and live music.
Twitter/Hitchhikerbrew
Sharpsburg's Hitchhiker Brewing Company will host 'BrunchBurgh' July 28, featuring swag bags, food vendors, coffee tastings and samples and live music.
Pittsburgh Sandwich Society will be among the food vendors offering brunch items to vistors of 'BrunchBurgh' on July 28 at Hitchhiker Brewing Company in Sharpsburg.
Facebook/PGHSandwichSociety
Pittsburgh Sandwich Society will be among the food vendors offering brunch items to vistors of 'BrunchBurgh' on July 28 at Hitchhiker Brewing Company in Sharpsburg.

Updated 12 hours ago

Brunch is quickly becoming a ‘Burgh thing.

Weekends are for hitting the snooze bar and taking one's time with and relaxing over meals.

Juggling a to-go coffee mug in one hand and a banana or bagel in the other is so Monday through Friday.

GoodFoodPittsburgh.com announces BrunchBurgh: A Pittsburgh Brunch Festival, coming to Hitchhiker Brewing in Sharpsburg from 9:30 a.m. to noon on July 28.

Billed in a news release as an “all-out brunch extravaganza,” the event will include brunch favorites and some new offerings. Beer mimosas, anyone?

Brunchers can enjoy coffee, juice, breakfast burritos, doughnuts, biscuits and more from a variety of Pittsburgh's restaurants and food trucks.

Tickets to this age 21 and up event are $25 and include a swag bag, beer mimosa, access to food vendors, coffee tastings and samples and live music.

Food vendors include Wise County Biscuits, Pittsburgh Juice Company, Pittsburgh Sandwich Society, Paul Family Farms, Pittsburgh Burrito Bus (breakfast burritos), breakfast pizza and doughnuts.

Beverages for purchase also will include exclusive breakfast cocktails from Maggie's Farm Rum, as well as the rest of Hitchhiker's beer menu.

Local coffee/tea companies will be offering samples and selling bags of their coffee/tea blends.

Vendors include Ispirare Coffee, Zeke's Coffee Pittsburgh, De Fer Coffee & Tea, Ultra Matcha, Green Dragon Coffee Roasters and KLVN Coffee Lab.

Details: eventbrite.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me