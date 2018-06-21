Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Fat Head's lands on national list of homebrewers' Top 50 beers for 2018

Chris Pastrick | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s own Fat Head’s Hop JuJu Imperial IPA tied with four other brews at No. 36 among the Top 50 beers of 2018.
Ever since Sam Adams arrived on the scene in the mid-'80s, craft breweries — and hence, craft beers — have been flooding the market.

These days, the variety of beers seems to grow on a daily basis. How can anyone pick a favorite?

But Zymurgy, the official magazine of the American Homebrewers Association, figured it would give it a shot. So, they asked their 46,000 members what they thought.

The results — labled 2018 Best Beers in America — are in.

Coming in at No. 1 is Bell's Two Hearted Ale, produced by Bell's Brewery in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Following that comes Russian River Pliny the Elder, The Alchemist Heady Topper, and Bell's Hopslam.

Three beers tie for fifth place: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Founders CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout) and Founders KBS (Kentucky Breakfast Stout).

Pittsburgh's own Fat Head's Hop JuJu Imperial IPA tied with four other brews at No. 36. Technically, Fat Head's is brewed in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, but we're claiming this as a Pittsburgh victory.

Bell's was picked as the top brewery, followed by Founders (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Russian River (Santa Rosa, Calif.), Sierra Nevada (Chico, Calif., and Mills River, N.C.), and Firestone Walker (Paso Robles, Calif.).

For their survey, Zymurgy asked its members to submit no more than five beers that are commercially available in the United States. Certainly, one could argue that not all members have tried everything and, thus, the results could be seen as biased.

But it still tastes as good.

