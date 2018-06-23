Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Eliza is a new American bistro in South Oakland

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Eliza via Facebook

Updated 15 hours ago

A rooftop bar caps one of the newest eateries in Pittsburgh overlooking the hub of the city's economic transformation.

Eliza bills itself as a contemporary American bistro. They are locally owned and located inside the new Hotel Indigo along Technology Drive in South Oakland. It's the latest addition to the former J&L Steel Mill site.

Eliza aims to catch the breakfast crowd by opening at 6:30 each morning.

You can't be an American bistro without burgers on the menu.

In addition to sandwiches, the dinner selection includes chicken, steak and fish dishes with executive chef Tom Lonardo's Western Pennsylvania touches.

"We're creating everyday food for people, but with exceptional ingredients," Lonardo told NextPittsburgh . "Nothing is unfamiliar. Yet you might find a new take on your favorite dish or amped up flavors you've never experienced, because everything we do is house-made and from the freshest available ingredients. That's where Eliza becomes a trusted friend where you can always find quality food and drink."

Note: The rooftop bar is temporarily closed until July 11.

