Prosecutor lives for days as ski patrol volunteer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Judi Petrush spends most weekdays inside the Westmoreland County Courthouse, where she serves as an assistant district attorney.

But on snowy weekends and vacation days, the outdoors beckons, and she's likely to be found skiing for pleasure or volunteering with the ski patrol at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County.

She recently spent a free day schussing down Laurel Mountain at the newly re-opened ski resort in Ligonier Township for the first time, she says, “in many years.”

Petrush began skiing as a teen, following the lead of older brother Dennis Potoka.

“He taught me how to ski in junior high school at Seven Springs. We grew up in Mt. Pleasant. It was something he loved and he shared it with me,” she says.

Petrush tries to hit the slopes at least once a week, and commits to a specific schedule each winter with the volunteer ski patrol.

“I'm up there every weekend during ski season, at least one day,” she says.

Her husband and children often join her, taking a turn on the slopes while she is on duty.

Petrush joined the 105-plus member ski patrol, the majority of whom are volunteers, about 11 years ago.

“Our son was involved with Boy Scouts and working on first aid merit badges,” she says.

Around the same time, she noticed posted signs urging interested skiers to get involved with the patrol.

“If you love the sport, you want people to be safe and healthy. You want skiers and snowboarders to have an awesome time. You want people to help promote the sport and keep it going strong,” Petrush says.

Members must demonstrate they have adequate skiing skills to reach areas where emergencies occur and undergo first aid training, says Richard “Dick” Barron, director of the Seven Springs Ski Patrol.

Candidates complete classroom work and testing and outdoor training, including demonstrating their skills in Outdoor Emergency Care, a National Ski Patrol certification course.

“We have high school and college students, professionals, business owners, all walks,” Barron says.

Members learn to perform CPR and use AEDs and complete annual refresher courses.

“They are trained at the professional level,” Barron says. “The first person on scene is in charge of the scene. Everyone supports one another and respects one another.”

Duties can include assessing injured guests, Petrush says, and helping decide if they require a higher level of medical care.

The patrol also responds to chairlift malfunctions, local accident scenes and incidents of illness within the lodge and condominiums, Barron says.

“Our main goal is accident prevention,” he says.

Patrol volunteers are assigned to different huts and dispatched to incidents by radio.

Members spend time on the slopes as well, observing the public and schooling them when necessary, Barron says.

Guest relations also come into play, Petrush says, from checking on someone they witness taking a spill to helping retrieve a lost ski.

Some calls result from more advanced skiers encouraging their friends to join them, she says, not realizing the responsibility they are taking on.

“They don't intentionally leave the friend, but they wait at the bottom of a hill because the friend hasn't shown up,” she says.

That's when the ski patrol may get a dispatch, often finding that the newer skier turns up after having descended at a slower pace.

“The right thing to do is to go with someone who has experience teaching someone else, or take a lesson,” Petrush says.

“She's very versatile,” Barron says of Petrush. “She often will work in our first aid area.”

That first aid training has made her more familiar with human anatomy, proving surprisingly helpful in her work as a prosecuting attorney, Petrush says.

It's given her a better understanding, she says, of injuries a victim may have suffered from an accident or assault.

Barron says her experience and joy in the sport make her an asset to the ski patrol.

Petrush, Barron says, displays many of the qualities, including wanting to help others and wanting to connect with the public, that make the volunteers shine.

“It's an act of giving,” he says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com.