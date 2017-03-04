Fit Kids Factory flexes physical, mental muscles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As music blasted in the gymnasium at Sheridan Terrace Elementary School, several dozen students danced and ran in place, their neon bracelets glowing in the dark.

Moments later, in the cafeteria, they pondered the grams of sugar in breakfast foods like Pop-Tarts, cereal, waffles served with syrup versus peanut butter and fruit and plain yogurt.

After enjoying a snack and sampling papaya, the Norwin School District students returned to the gym, hustling through plastic ladder rungs, doing jumping jacks and racing around stationary cones.

Laura Readel led the after-school Fit Kids Factory session, one of several held in school districts including Penn-Trafford, Norwin, Baldwin-Whitehall and Elizabeth Forward.

Readel's curriculum emphasizes fun moves, healthy snacks and the importance of consuming the proper fuel.

“We talk about how food choices affect our bodies, not just our appearance but how we feel, how we do in school,” she says.

Children also learn how their bodies work. “We listen to heartbeats, take blood pressure, make a cool craft of paper bag lungs,” Readel says.

Teamwork, respect, accountability, confidence and sportsmanship are among the core values emphasized.

Readel, 42, of North Huntingdon spent almost 20 years in the field of mental health counseling, often working with children. Athletic throughout her life, she enjoys flexing both her physical and mental muscles.

A Team Beachbody fitness coach, she worked with adults who knew her professional background.

“More and more clients asked me for tips on healthy snacks, or what to do about picky eaters,” Readel says.

She and husband Charles demonstrate to their own children the importance of health and fitness.

“Food goes much deeper than, ‘I love the taste of M&Ms.' When we say we are emotional eaters, we truly are,” she says.

Readel launched her business, Comeback Fitness, following a recent hip replacement and several knee surgeries.

“I had to figure out ways to work out despite my health issues. ... I was making my comeback. The name of my business came out of that,” she says.

Fit Kids Factory is one component of that business, launched in 2016.

Kelly and Jared George's children, Zoe, 5, and Ty, 8, participate in Fit Kids summer camp and after-school programs.

The North Huntingdon couple tries to eat healthy foods and stay active with their kids, but find them especially responsive to Readel's instruction.

After the paper bag lung activity, Kelly George says, her children came home with questions about smoking.

“They learned how important our lungs are,” she says.

They also practice good form when exercising, George says.

“They learn how to do lunges and jumping jacks so they don't hurt themselves. And it's set to music, so it's really fun,” she says.

Their food choices are evolving, from rejecting processed cheeses to reading ingredient labels, George says.

When her son began to think he was getting too old for the program, Readel made him a junior coach.

“It energized him,” George says.

Readel structures the program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, but anticipates expanding it for intermediate and middle school in the near future.

Heather Newell, Sheridan Terrace principal, says sessions fill quickly.

“It's definitely been well-received. ... We can't constantly ask parents to pay for lots of programs. This one hasn't tapered off at all,” she says.

Newell says she particularly likes the education component Readel incorporates, along with an emphasis on making good choices.

Kids learn to make a healthy vegetable dip with Greek yogurt and seasonings. Readel encourages families to try options like veggie smoothies and kale and sweet potato chips.

She offers the program at libraries in Norwin, Plum, Penn Area, Rostraver and Sewickley Township.

“We enjoy working with the Fit Kids program because it gives families a chance to learn more about healthy choices and the importance of exercise. Miss Laura and her team know how to make exercise fun, with props and games,” says Barbara Flynn, Norwin Public Library children's librarian.

“We became aware of Fit Kids last year as a few of the Norwin schools offered her programs as after-school activities, and reached out to her last summer, as the 2016 summer reading theme was focused on health and wellness,” she says.

“We invited her back this winter to help families with active children, itching to burn off some energy, to visit the library and learn some fun activities they can do to stay healthy,” Flynn says.

Participants present their parents with fitness challenges, sometimes posting photos on Fit Kids social media, Readel says.

“I'm not a nutritionist. I'm not a health expert. I just share what's worked for me over the years,” she says.

Daughter Addison, 8, enjoys leading workouts, Readel says.

“It's been pretty cool for her. Mom had an idea. We tried it and it worked,” she says.

Details: laurareadel.com/fit-kids

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com