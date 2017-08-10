Head down to the Strip and roll a few at the bocce tourney

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Senator John Heinz History Center's Eighth Annual Bocce Tournament & Festival is from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 12., located under the Veteran's Bridge overpass, adjacent to the History Center, 13th and Smallman St. in the Strip District.

Bocce is a bowling sport of precision and accuracy and was popularized in Pittsburgh by Italian immigrants who settled in the region at the turn of the 20th century

More then 40, four-person bocce teams will compete for the title while everyone will enjoy Italian food, beverages and music.

Entertainment includes performances by The Faiellas, Pure Gold and The Nied's Hotel Band. Guests can purchase Italian beef sandwiches, pasta, pizza (made on site), beans and greens, eggplant parmigiana and gelato from The Common Plea.

Organized by Jack Mascaro of the Mascaro Construction Company, proceeds from the event benefit the History Center's Italian American Program, which is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania.

The Italian American Program's collection is one of the largest in the country and home to artifacts, archival materials, and oral histories that document the pivotal role Italian Americans play in shaping our region.

Admission is free for spectators.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.