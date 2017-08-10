Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Head down to the Strip and roll a few at the bocce tourney
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
Scott Dietz
Jack Mascaro, owner of the Mascaro Construction Company, organizes/chairs the Bocce Tournament & Festival Committee.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Senator John Heinz History Center's Eighth Annual Bocce Tournament & Festival is from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 12., located under the Veteran's Bridge overpass, adjacent to the History Center, 13th and Smallman St. in the Strip District.

Bocce is a bowling sport of precision and accuracy and was popularized in Pittsburgh by Italian immigrants who settled in the region at the turn of the 20th century

More then 40, four-person bocce teams will compete for the title while everyone will enjoy Italian food, beverages and music.

Entertainment includes performances by The Faiellas, Pure Gold and The Nied's Hotel Band. Guests can purchase Italian beef sandwiches, pasta, pizza (made on site), beans and greens, eggplant parmigiana and gelato from The Common Plea.

Organized by Jack Mascaro of the Mascaro Construction Company, proceeds from the event benefit the History Center's Italian American Program, which is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania.

The Italian American Program's collection is one of the largest in the country and home to artifacts, archival materials, and oral histories that document the pivotal role Italian Americans play in shaping our region.

Admission is free for spectators.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.