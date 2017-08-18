Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health

Third annual Walk 93 honors heroes of Flight 93

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
Friends of Flight 93
Plans are under way for the third annual Walk 93, scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

The Friends of Flight 93 are partnering with Leadership Somerset County for the 2.28-mile guided ranger walk along the Allee Walkway, wetlands bridge and Western Overlook Trail with special interpretation stops.

Participants will learn about the story of United Flight 93 along the way.

United Flight 93 was among four jetliners hijacked the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, by terrorists. Authorities believe the 40 passengers and crew aboard Flight 93 died preventing hijackers from crashing the jet into another target in the nation's capital.

The visitor center will be open for tours beginning at 8 a.m.

Walk 93 will be held in conjunction with Public Lands Day this year to celebrate the national park and stewardship to the 40 passengers and crew members.

This year's special guest is family member Deborah Borza, mother of passenger Deora Bodley, who will welcome event participants before the walk begins.

Proceeds from walk registration and fundraising efforts this year will go toward development and construction of the temporary Memorial Trail at the memorial.

The walk is open to the public, and families are encouraged to walk together.

Registration is $25; $12 for ages 13-17; 12 and under are free.

Details: 814-893-6550 or flight93friends.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

