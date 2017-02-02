Go red to support women's heart health

• Five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health are: Total cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index

• More than one in three women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Retired nurse Phyllis Ruffner knows the benefits of being educated about heart disease, particularly for women.

Knowing the signs is the first step to catching a heart issue in time, says Ruffner, who will be wearing red on Feb. 3 to support the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women's Wear Red Day, a movement to help create awareness of heart health, especially in women, where more research needs to be done. Heart disease is the number one killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined, according to the American Heart Association.

“Go Red for Women is a wonderful cause, because it has such passion for women to help educate them about heart disease,” says Ruffner, 72, of Unity, who began her career as an obstetrics nurse in 1965 where she cared for babies with heart defects at Latrobe Hospital. She joined the education department there and became director of education for Excela Health in 2005.

The message about education most likely saved her husband's life in 2010.

After hearing his wife stress the importance of knowing the signs of heart attack and stroke, Bo Ruffner Sr. took those words to heart — literally.

“Bo said to me 'My chest feels heavy, and my arm is achy. Could it be my heart?' ” says Phyllis Ruffner, who now volunteers for Excela Health. “Good thing we didn't ignore those signs, because the LAD (left anterior descending artery) was 99.9 percent blocked. He needed three stents. We are grateful that we have a great heart center right here in Westmoreland County.”

Bo Ruffner Sr. is thankful for the treatment he received from Excela Health and his wife's words.

“When my chest felt different, I immediately thought of those warning signs I have heard her talk about so many times,” he says. “And that it is better to get to a hospital and be told you have heartburn, than to not go, and have had a heart attack. Because it can happen to you.”

Phyllis Ruffner is part of the Excela Health's Golden Hour community education team where the message is, if someone is experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, call 911, and get to a hospital within an hour. Acting within what's called the first Golden Hour after symptoms begin greatly reduces the risk of damage to the heart or brain and greatly improves the chance of recovery. Bo Ruffner Sr. says the Golden Hour helped him get life-saving treatment in time.

“There is a window to do something when you recognize the signs, and signs for women can be different than men and not as noticeable,” Phyllis Ruffner says. “It doesn't have to be crushing chest pain, but could be pain in the jaw or the back or a fatigue like you've just run a marathon, when you haven't.”

Ruffner, sporting a red sweater, says it's also important to live a healthy lifestyle beginning at a young age. She has talked with high school students about the importance of taking care of your heart. She also volunteers taking blood pressure reading at the Excela Health Mall Walkers, a program where individuals meet the fourth Thursday of the month at the Westmoreland Mall for exercise, education, and periodic health screenings. She has noticed blood pressure irregularities and suggested walkers see their physicians.

“My message is to educate yourself,” says Ruffner, a former past president and current member of the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society, which hosts fundraising events to support the mission of the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. “Know your family history. Know that women can have symptoms that are different than men. Live a healthy lifestyle. Get off the couch. Run that vacuum with a vengeance. Learn to read food labels. Watch out for too much sodium. A salt shaker can break your heart.”

Despite efforts to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease's impact on women, Dr. Indu Poornima, a cardiologist and director of Allegheny Health Network's Women's Heart Center, says studies show that women often do not received the same treatment as men.

“This is probably mostly due to under-detection,” says Poornima. “That is why it is critical we continue to take strides to make women aware of their risk factors, and help them understand the signs of heart disease and heart attacks. While we continue to make progress in the battle against cardiovascular disease, nearly 90 million men and women in the U.S. still experience some form of the disease. Events like those planned across (Allegheny Health Network) this month play a role in raising awareness about the steps that must be taken to reduce risks and, ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Allegheny Healthy Network (ahn.org) is hosting events throughout February at Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Canonsburg Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, West Penn Hospital and Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion.

Details: goredforwomen.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.