History

'Battlefield Pennsylvania' host Brady Crytzer to discuss Kittanning raid of 1756

Debbie Black | Friday, March 31, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Submitted
Brady Crytzer

Updated 19 hours ago

Kittanning's frontier history and its obscure raid of 1756 will be presented April 2 at the Apollo Museum.

“Events like these are wonderful opportunities for residents to explore the history of our region and to share their own research with others,” says presenter Brady Crytzer, a lecturer at Robert Morris University and host of “Battlefield Pennsylvania” on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

“Gatherings such as this are very much on the front lines of history,” Crytzer says.

The talk is part of the Apollo Area Historical Society's Sunday evening series “Apollo Potpourri.” Other programs include Nellie Bly's Birthday Bash on May 7, an Eagle Scout's search for veterans in Apollo area cemeteries on June 4 and George Guido on the sports history of Apollo on Sept. 10.

“As a lifelong Pittsburgher, I know Western Pa. inside and out,” Crytzer says. “Through my research, though, I have come to see my home in a completely new way.

“When you understand the deep historical importance of places we see every day, you feel like you are a sightseer in your own hometown,” Crytzer says. “I want readers to have the chance to feel that, too.”

Crytzer is promoting the fall release of his new book “War in the Peaceable Kingdom: The Kittanning Raid of 1756.” It is his fifth book on Western Pennsylvania frontier history.

“I have come to appreciate the importance of this event,” Crytzer says. “Sadly, there was very little material available on the subject. This book serves me as a professional historian as it is a valuable contribution to the field of Colonial history, but also as a love letter to my hometown.”

Crytzer says the Kittanning raid underscores the importance of Western Pennsylvania's history in the larger European world.

“During the 18th century, the planet's two largest empires began the Seven Years' War to claim this place as their own. In the aftermath, we are left with a rich historical landscape that is very significant.”

Crytzer's extensive research will provide ample information to visitors.

“It should be a really interesting overview of a little known event that greatly affected Armstrong County,” says Sue Ott, vice president of the Apollo Area Historical Society. “We'll learn about the hardships faced by the settlers in this area and how strong they had to be to survive.”

Debbie Black is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

