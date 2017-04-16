Pittsburgh's evolution as a steel industry leader

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's steel history and its impact on the region will be shared by noted author Ken Kobus during a free program at the Central Presbyterian Church April 24.

“How Pittsburgh Became the City of Steel” is part of the Tarentum's church's history series for the community.

Kobus will talk about why and how Pittsburgh became known as the steelmaking capital of the world, steel as an efficient industry and the influence of Andrew Carnegie of the Carnegie Steel Co.

“Knowledgeable men flocked to Pittsburgh because they wanted to be a part of the evolution of what was probably the most important industry in the world at the time,” Kobus says.

Kobus says people should know that technology and innovation, good management and many hard working and dedicated workers made Pittsburgh a great steel center.

Kobus, a retired third-generation steelworker who also worked as a mechanical engineer, says it is important to share the past since it shaped today.

“The history of the steel industry in our region is extremely important,” Kobus says. “We were known to the world as ‘The Steel City.' Why that was so, why that happened here and nowhere else on the planet, at least at that time shaped our local culture.”

Kobus says we still have effects of the steel industry due to its impact here on jobs, economy, housing, transportation and other industries.

“All of these things and more were affected by the steel industry here, and even though the industry is pretty much gone from our region, we still feel the effects it had here today,” Kobus says.

Dave Rankin, a church elder and event organizer, says he would like people to gain a better understanding of the steel industry in this region.

“But just as important, I think, we hope that people understand it in the context of how it shaped the lives of the people who worked in it, and how it still has an important impact today on the way we live our lives,” Rankin says.

Kobus says Pittsburgh of today has a survivor status among the forlorn “Rust Belt” communities in the eastern and midwestern United States.

“Now it's one of the new places to go,” Kobus says. “We have a number of quality universities, museums, theaters, a fantastic symphony orchestra, transportation network, beautiful views, etc. almost as though these things just condensed from out of nowhere.”

“They are here because steel was here, because industries like glass, aluminum, coal, oil, food were here,” Kobus says. “These industries evolved here. We had the money to establish many of these amenities because great wealth was being generated here.”

Debbie Black is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.