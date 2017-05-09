Celebrating the 232nd Tarentum's founder, Henry Marie Brackenridge

There aren't many opportunities to celebrate a 232nd birthday.

That happens, though, May 11 as the Tarentum Recreation Board lights candles in honor of the borough's founder, Henry Marie Brackenridge.

“It will be a huge celebration in Tarentum's Riverview Park from noon to 2 p.m. It will not only be educational but fun for all,” says Carrie Fox, president of Tarentum Recreation Board and a member of borough council. “Our local businesses have donated birthday cakes.”

Everyone is invited for a piece of that cake and some entertaining history.

“It will be a great experience for the people of Tarentum to celebrate the birthday of their founder and to learn some of his history. I am hoping for a large crowd for this event,” says Cindy Homburg, historian and recreation board member.

It is part of the town's 175th anniversary activities this year.

The borough of Brackenridge, founded in 1901 and previously part of Tarentum, also takes its name from the Brackenridge family, which once owned thousands of acres comprising what is now Brackenridge, Harrison Township, and a portion of Tarentum.

Hugh Henry Brackenridge was the first member of this family to come to the American continent to join the colonists in 1753. Later he was credited with founding what is now the University of Pittsburgh. Henry Marie Brackenridge, son of Hugh Henry, brought his family to the Allegheny Valley in 1827. Here he built a homestead called Oak Grove, which stood along River Road in Natrona.

The homestead was later torn down to make room for the employment office of Brackenridge Works, Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation.

He was elected as a Whig to the 26th U.S. Congress, to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Richard Biddle, and served from Oct. 13, 1840, to March 3, 1841. He was an unsuccessful candidate for re-nomination in 1840.

After politics, he pursued literature until his death in Pittsburgh on Jan. 18, 1871. He is buried in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. The Brackenridge family is buried there in what is referred to as the “Brackenridge Circle.”

“What fascinated me about Henry is that this man traveled our country from the time he was a child, and all the education that he received,” Homburg says. “He lost his mother at a very young age and his father made sure he had the education. After becoming a judge, lawyer, author and working with very famous people, including Andrew Jackson, he came home and married his neighbor. Imagine what he would think now of all the industries that we have had here over the years.”

In the birthday program, which includes Mayor Carl Magnetta, speakers will relate some of that history. The Grandview school choir will perform and students from Highlands School District will offer presentations about the Brackenridge family. The winners of an essay contest about Tarentum will read their entries.

Henry Marie Brackenridge's experiences were broad. He is described in one publication as “an eminent lawyer, statesman and author.” His legal education was varied, including the study of law in Pittsburgh, admiralty law in Baltimore and Spanish law in New Orleans.

He practiced law in Pennsylvania, Missouri, Louisiana and Maryland. After serving as deputy attorney general and district judge in Louisiana, Brackenridge became a member of the Maryland legislature. A strong supporter of the South American nations, he was appointed secretary of a mission to South America in 1817.

Relocating to Florida, he worked for governor and future American president Andrew Jackson from 1821 to 1832, serving as secretary and judge of the Florida Territory.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune Review contributing writer.