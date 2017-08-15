Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
History

'Missing McKeesport' get sneak peak and premiere this week
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
Senator John Heinz History Center
The Klein family owned and operated the Vienna Baking Company and the Tastemaster Bread Company in McKeesport after immigrating from Hungary.

Updated 1 hour ago

Following a "sneak preview" hosted by the Temple B'Nai Israel in White Oak on Aug. 17, the Senator John Heinz History Center's Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives will present the world premiere of the documentary "Missing McKeesport" on Aug. 20.

"Missing McKeesport" spotlights the origins and the Jewish institutions that once thrived within the community — Gemilas Chesed, Anshe S'Fard, Tree of Life, and Temple B'Nai Israel.

According to Temple B'Nai Israel, filmmaker and former McKeesport resident Sam Zolten will attend the 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 dessert reception and preview of selected sequences from the film.

"This sampling of the story as told by her sons and daughters ... is the 'nosh' that will whet your appetite to experience the full-length feature" on Aug. 20, says a Temple release.

"Missing McKeesport" tells the story of the community that in its steel-making heyday thrived with a population of 55,000, four synagogues - some say as many as seven — and a multitude of Jewish-owned businesses catering to its citizenry's needs, according to the History Center .

The film draws on the resources of the Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives at the Detre Library & Archives, preserving and sharing the story of McKeesport's past through the stories of the immigrants who settled there.

Zolten also will attend the premiere and participate in a Q&A following the 1:30 p.m. screening at the museum's Mueller Education Center, 1212 Smallman St. Tickets are included with regular museum admission.

Details: 412-678-6181 (Temple B'Nai Israel) or register in advance for the Pittsburgh event at heinzhistorycenter.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.