History

Veterans to be honored in Oakland

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
A veteran stands vigil In front of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in 2015. The site will host a breakfast for World War II veterans on Nov. 5.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
A veteran stands vigil In front of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in 2015. The site will host a breakfast for World War II veterans on Nov. 5.

Updated 27 minutes ago

In recognition of Veterans Day and the ongoing 75th anniversary of World War II, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland in partnership with Pittsburgh-based Veterans Breakfast Club is hosting a special event to honor and celebrate the region's World War II veterans.

Whether you are a WWII veteran, or you just want to honor and thank this generation of veterans, everyone is invited to the museum at 1 p.m. Nov. 5, says Todd DePastino, executive director of Veterans Breakfast Club, who teamed with several other men to start the club in 2008, which hosts nearly 60 events for all veterans throughout the year.

DePastino says he expects a few hundred guests for a panel he will lead talking with local World War II veterans. They will share their stories and also welcome questions from the audience. He plans this for about an hour to an hour and a half followed by a social.

“These veterans have such character and strength and they are grateful to be alive, because they know many of their friends and fellow service men and women didn't survive,” DePastino says. “They are so inspiring. I am not a veteran, but they have changed my life. This is a way to preserve history and to honor these heroes. They are amazing individuals. I learn something new from them every time I meet them.”

The event is free.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum is located at 4141 Fifth Ave., Oakland

Details: 412-623-9092 or soldiersandsailorshall.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

