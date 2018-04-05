Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
History

Long-time Station Square rail cars' history rolls on

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
This former Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad car recently was relocated from its long-time site in Pittsburgh's Station Square, preserving part of the city's industrial heritage.
Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation
These day coach (green) and combine car (red) recently were moved from Pittsburgh's Station Square. The artifacts from the former Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad are separated, but their history preserved.
Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation
An ongoing residential and commercial complex construction resulted in the relocation, and preservation, of two iconic railroad cars from Station Square.
Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation
Updated 9 hours ago

Two colorful railroad cars, artifacts from the former Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad, will continue to serve as reminders of the city's industrial heritage.

But the cars, one red and one green, no longer are on display in front of Station Square's east side parking lot, according to a Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation newsletter.

For more than 40 years, the iconic artifacts sat on display, nods to the city's transportation history greeting visitors to the retail/shopping complex.

The Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation acquired the railroad cars as part of Station Square's adaptive reuse and redevelopment efforts.

One car remains close by, relocated a few blocks to the campus of the South Side Terminal Warehouse grounds currently under redevelopment by McKnight Realty Partners.

The second is now in Duncansville, Blair County, through the courtesy of an active railroad company, the newsletter states.

McKnight Realty moved the cars.

“McKnight has a deep and abiding respect for Pittsburgh's history, as well as an eye to the region's future. When we heard that the area could be losing an irreplaceable piece of our industrial heritage, we knew we had to take action,” Yarone Zober, chief operating officer of McKnight Realty Partners, says in the newsletter.

The car remaining on the South Side will be adapted for a new use within the campus of The Highline, a McKnight Realty development at the historic Terminal Warehouse site, Zober adds.

“It is a perfect fit, and we look forward to reusing the railcar in an authentic and exciting way,” he says.

According to the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation, the cars' relocation is necessary due to ongoing construction on a $60 million riverfront apartment and commercial retail complex in the former parking area in Station Square, which is owned by Forest City Realty Trust.

All parties involved in the new development, as well as McKnight and the foundation, wish to see the cars preserved, the newsletter states.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

