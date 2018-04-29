Hit the road for an Allegheny Township history lesson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brush up on your local Allegheny Township history with a free guided tour, narrated by lifelong township resident and historian Kathy Starr on May 6.

Sponsored by the Allegheny Township Historical Society, the two-hour tour will offer attendees a historical perspective, traveling on a route around the township perimeter.

“Allegheny Township had early pioneer settlers,” Starr says. “Legally people couldn't settle here until 1769, and if you fought in the Revolutionary War you could get a land grant in the township.”

The ATHC documents, preserves and promotes the heritage and history of the township, incorporated in 1820 and encompassing 35 square miles.

Starr grew up with a historian father and when he died, she says he left her with “an immense body of work” pertaining to Allegheny Township.

“I've lived here all my life,” says Starr, a township board supervisor.

The tour is limited to 23 participants. Starr plans to narrate on township notables such as Col. Armstrong, famous for his pivotal role during the Battle of Kittanning, which he won, and other historical facts, events and buildings relevant to the township.

The tour route includes a stop in modern day River Forest Country Club in Freeport, along the Allegheny River, where Starr will point out the spot where a young mother of three children Massey Harbison, was abducted by Native Americans in 1792.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of this township,” says Audrey Krzeminski, president of the Allegheny Historical Society and tour hostess.

The tour will commence and conclude Krzeminski's scenic 1824 Walker Farmhouse on White Cloud Road.

She, along with husband “farmer Dave” own the 20-acre farm boasting an original post-and-beam home that belonged to her ancestor, Jonathon Walker. The couple spent four painstaking years relocating and rebuilding the farmhouse.

Refreshments and wine will be offered after the tour at 1824, says Krzeminski. “I will set up a historical display of in the Walker house for attendees that will include furniture, clothing and photos from the late 1800s.”

Participants won't leave the van during the almost 50-mile planned round-trip route, so the event is rain or shine, says Starr.

“A lot of folks are new to Allegheny Township,” Starr says. “Lots of folks are surprised when they find out how big our township is and what we have here.”

Sites planned on the tour route include:

• Pounds Turkey Farm

• A home that was part of the Underground Railroad

• Learn about slave Billy Shafer, buried in Brookland Cemetery

• Buttermilk Falls area

• Brooklyn Cemetery

• The 1774 Sober Farm Homestead

• Markle Academy

• The site of Massey Harbison's abduction

• The Owens House

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.