History

Scottdale Historical Society hosting 'Service on the Home Front' event

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
The Scottdale Historical Society's 'Scottdale Stories' is on June 14. It will be an evening of sharing stories about Service on the Home Front during World War II. The Welding School (pictured) is a reflection of life on the home front.
COURTESY SCOTTDALE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
COURTESY SCOTTDALE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Historian Tristan Williams, a PhD student at West Virginia University, will be the speaker at the Scottdale Historical Society's 'Scottdale Stories' on June 14. She will discuss civilian defense and the home front. It will be an evening of sharing stories about Service on the Home Front during World War II.
COURTESY TRISTAN WILLIAMS
COURTESY TRISTAN WILLIAMS

Updated 18 hours ago

The Scottdale Historical Society will host an evening for sharing stories about Service on the Home Front during World War II from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 14 at the historic Loucks Homestead, 527 Chestnut St. in Scottdale.

Special guest historian Tristan Williams a PhD student at West Virginia University will give a brief talk and discuss civilian defense and the home front. She is studying Appalachian regional history during the 20th and late 19th centuries.

Williams earned a master's degree in history at Marshall University doing research on West Virginia's civil defense practices during the early years of the Cold War. Much of her work focuses on World War II and the post-war years.

The open forum will give local residents the opportunity to share stories on how their families supported the war effort from victory gardens and salvage programs to rationing and selling stamps for war bonds.

Attendees are encouraged to bring ration books, photos and any other items to aide in the discussion. The historical society will be scheduling sit-down interviews with interested individuals to create a video diary on Scottdale's history of “Service on the Home Front.”

Free.

Details: 724-619-1874 or louckshouse527@gmail.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JHarrop_Trib.

