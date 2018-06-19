Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Police fatally shoot 17-year-old in East Pittsburgh 
History

To the stocks! Hanna's Town plans annual frontier court

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Westmoreland County Historical Society volunteer Lillian Shay, middle, demonstrates colonial era clothing with West Hempfield Elementary third graders Addison Cecconello, left, and Tyler Walker, right, during a school field trip to the historical site at Hanna's Town, on Friday, May 19, 2017. The Westmoreland County Historical Society will hold it's Frontier Court Re-enactment program the weekend of June 24th and 25, featuring militia encampments, vendors and activities.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Historical Society volunteer Lillian Shay, middle, demonstrates colonial era clothing with West Hempfield Elementary third graders Addison Cecconello, left, and Tyler Walker, right, during a school field trip to the historical site at Hanna's Town, on Friday, May 19, 2017. The Westmoreland County Historical Society will hold it's Frontier Court Re-enactment program the weekend of June 24th and 25, featuring militia encampments, vendors and activities.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Step back in time and visit the Revolutionary War-era village of Hanna's Town which served as the first English Court west of the Allegheny Mountains at the frontier court re-enactment June 23-24. Experience the excitement of the people as they gathered, between 1773-1786, to witness the trials of those who were accused, convicted and punished.

Additional activities include Revolutionary War-era militia and Native American encampments, colonial kids station and 18th-century trades and crafts. Learn about 18th-century gardening, medicines and midwifery. Guests can visit Hanna's Tavern and shop at the antiques market.

Performances of Scots-Irish and Celtic music by Gallowglass, the Native Americans-Drums of Native Sisters and Fife and Drum Corps. On June 24, there will be a 9:30 a.m. 18th-century church service.

The event is sponsored by Westmoreland County Historical Society.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, children under 5 are free. Hanna's Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Details: westmorelandhistory.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me