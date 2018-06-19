To the stocks! Hanna's Town plans annual frontier court
Step back in time and visit the Revolutionary War-era village of Hanna's Town which served as the first English Court west of the Allegheny Mountains at the frontier court re-enactment June 23-24. Experience the excitement of the people as they gathered, between 1773-1786, to witness the trials of those who were accused, convicted and punished.
Additional activities include Revolutionary War-era militia and Native American encampments, colonial kids station and 18th-century trades and crafts. Learn about 18th-century gardening, medicines and midwifery. Guests can visit Hanna's Tavern and shop at the antiques market.
Performances of Scots-Irish and Celtic music by Gallowglass, the Native Americans-Drums of Native Sisters and Fife and Drum Corps. On June 24, there will be a 9:30 a.m. 18th-century church service.
The event is sponsored by Westmoreland County Historical Society.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, children under 5 are free. Hanna's Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Details: westmorelandhistory.org
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.