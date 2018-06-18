Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
History

Latrobe Area Historical Society marks 40th with matinee revival

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, June 18, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Latrobe Area Historical Society will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. Shown in this 2016 photo, Gail Kessler observes the many artifacts inside the new site at 416 Weldon St. during its grand opening in October of that year. The historical society houses a paper library, historical memorabilia, a genealogy research section, a 40-seat auditorium and a one-room school replica.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
The Latrobe Area Historical Society is observing its 40th anniversary in 2018, and as part of the celebration members are reviving the Saturday morning matinee.

According to a news release, the monthly event will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The June 23 event will be a slide presentation, "Latrobe: City of Firsts."

The July 21 matinee will be "Latrobe: Home of Professional Football ... Or Are We?" and on Aug. 18 " Unity Chapel and Cemetery" will present a walk through history.

The society moved into its present location at 416 Weldon St. in 2016.

Donations will be accepted.

Details: facebook.com/Latrobe-Area-Historical-Society

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

