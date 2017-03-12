Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Home & Garden

Beautiful and repurposed are buzzwords at Addison's Attic

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Joyce Hanz
Addison's Attic owner Trish Shank and partner John Campbell pose among their unique rehabbed and repurposed furniture and accessories for sale at 251 W. Main St. in Saxonburg.
Joyce Hanz
Original framed art by owner Trish Shank at Addison's Attic in Saxonburg.
Joyce Hanz
Reminiscent of the Great Gatsby era, a vintage waterfall vanity, rehabbed by Shank, is for sale at Addison's Attic in Saxonburg.
Joyce Hanz
Addison's Attic
Joyce Hanz
This repurposed an old dresser drawers is a fun and functional message displays—perfect for home or a dorm room.
Joyce Hanz
Latest custom clock work- distressed, gray tones with vintage embellishment - made out of a commercial wooden spool top.

Trish Shank of Saxonburg calls herself a “Junknista,” and for good reason.

She has a passion for finding one man's trash and turning it into another's treasure.

Starting her business from her Cabot garage, Shank tinkered around rehabbing and repurposing little things, for her own home, dubbing her style “rustic industrial.”

When something valuable would break in her home, Shank says she looked for a creative way to repurpose the item.

“When you live with boys/men who ‘accidentally' break wine glasses, wall sconces or table decor that was otherwise expensive or cherished, you find ways to make it work in another form of decor,” she says.

Shank and her “cohort and life partner” as she calls him, John Campbell, have joined the Main Street business lineup in historic Saxonburg, opening Addison's Attic last October, selling repurposed and salvaged goods, art, vintage furniture, home decor, children's items and more. It is their first retail adventure.

Their store is named after the couple's own prized collaboration — their 3-year-old daughter, Addison

Road trips to Ohio and Pennsylvania can be fun says the couple, who frequent thrift stores, online auctions and estate sales looking for items that are destined for a creative makeover.

“I re-create broken or unused pieces into salvage art or furniture/decor pieces,” Shank says.

Shank takes custom orders on furniture such as dressers, buffets, desks, tables, chairs and vanities. Personalized items are in demand, she says. Prices range from $25 to $1,600.

“We get a lot of requests for spool top clocks, furniture pieces redone in chalk paints, rustic signs with favorite quotes, family names and more, made from century old barnwood or pallets,” Shank says.

“I use Annie Sloan chalk paint on furniture because it is versatile and durable,” she says. “It can be used on virtually any finish without any prep work prior to starting the rehab project which allows me more time rehabbing more pieces. I love the soft matte finish it leaves as well.”

Recently, Shank refinished a spool top — traditionally used for storing electric wire or commercial cable — into a clock.

Acquiring retail space is a major leap for the couple, who has little spare time on their hands. Both work full-time jobs and juggle three kids' schedules.

Shank hopes to expand the shop's hours to five days per week.

“Trish's vision for creativity and seeing these items repurposed into something beautiful that can be enjoyed for many years to come is exciting,” Campbell says.

“I'm very proud to be a part of the shops here on Main Street. We've only been open to the public for a little over three months now, but in that short time we've met great people locally and abroad. I want Addison's Attic to be a household name.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

