Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

New 'Mt. Mansion' owner excited about moving to Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington

Tom Scanlon | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Chuck Lantzman, owner of the Snow and Ice Management Company, who recently purchased the Mt. Mansion on Mt. Washington, is shown in front of the house, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Chuck Lantzman, owner of the Snow and Ice Management Company, who recently purchased the Mt. Mansion on Mt. Washington, is shown in front of the house, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Chuck Lantzman, owner of the Snow and Ice Management Company, recently purchased the Mt. Mansion on Mt. Washington, shown Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Chuck Lantzman, owner of the Snow and Ice Management Company, who recently purchased the Mt. Mansion on Mt. Washington, is shown in front of the house, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Chuck Lantzman, owner of the Snow and Ice Management Company, recently purchased the Mt. Mansion on Mt. Washington, shown Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Updated 33 minutes ago

On a frigid January morning, Chuck Lantzman answered the phone and asked if he could call back later.

“I have to shovel snow,” he said. “It pays the bills.”

On top of the usual flurry of monthly payments he faces, Lantzman had just added a blizzard of a bill: The Bailey Avenue “Mt. Mansion.”

Lantzman closed the sale the first week of January for “about $2 million,” he said.

That might be a bargain. The 10,000-square-foot, uber-view Mt. Washington home blitzed the market with a $4.2 million asking price.

Lantzman owns Snow and Ice Management Co., which provides snow removal services for businesses and commercial properties.

“We cover seven states,” Lantzman said. Locally this season, “There hasn't been a whole lot piling up, but even nuisance amounts of snow is always good. Even an inch or two makes us money.”

After a few good winters of clearing ice and snow for commercial properties, Lantzman spent his slow summer season looking for a long-term investment. He heard about 207 Bailey Ave., just around the bend from Grandview Avenue, and took a drive up to Mt. Washington.

“We looked at it in July,” he said. “I liked the contemporary look of the house, where most people of Pittsburgh prefer a traditional-looking house.”

It was enticing compared to other properties where “they wanted top dollar and the whole house needed rehab,” he said.

Mt. Mansion topped them all: Four big bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a bar with an adjacent dance floor and disc jockey booth, massive wine cellar, gym with sauna and steam room, three levels lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, decks and balconies overlooking the North Shore and Downtown skylines and even a swimming pool with a view.

“It pretty much had everything I would want,” Lantzman said. “You always go into a house thinking, ‘Boy, I wish it had this' or ‘I wish it had this.' But every time I walked in, I thought, ‘This is a well thought-out and put-together house.' It has everything I wanted, everything I needed.”

In August, he made his first offer to Steve Herforth and Peter Karlovich, who built the house in 2004. They reached a deal in November after months of negotiations.

Lantzman will split his time between Pittsburgh and a home in New Jersey.

One can imagine the Bailey behemoth with its decadent touches and dazzling views as a bed and breakfast — but not under Lantzman's watch.

“I hardly cook for myself,” he said. “The last thing I want to do is cook for someone else.”

Tom Scanlon is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.