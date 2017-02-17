Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Home & Garden

All-America Selections help set plant trends
Doug Oster | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 8:42 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Each year, plant breeders hope to win a coveted All-America Selections award and get their new plants out on the market. Find out how the winners are selected and which past winners Tribune-Review home and garden editor Doug Oster recommends at everybodygardens.com

Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Tithonia 'Torch' (Mexican Sunflower) was a 1951 All-America Selection. It grows anywhere from six to 16 feet depending on conditions and is a great pollinator plant.
All-America Selections
Diane Blazek is executive director of All-America Selections. The organization has been trialing plants for 85 years.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Jaclyn Bruschi is a gardener for the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy who oversees the All-America Display Garden in Schenley Park.
All-America Selections
Angelonia ‘Serenita Pink,’ is an All-America Selections winner. It's easy to grow. This annual thrives in full sun, shrugs off the heat and is deer/rabbit resistant. Beautiful pink flowers with purple throats cover 12 inch spikes putting on a summer show in the garden.
All-America Selections
'Mad Hatter' sweet pepper is a 2017 All-American Selection winner.
All America Selections
'Midnight Snack' Cherry Tomato is a 2017 All-America Selection.
All-America Selections
Canna 'South Pacific Scarlet' was an All-America Selection winner in 2013.
JASMINE GOLDBAND
Denise Schreiber is greenhouse manager for Allegheny County Parks. She also oversees an All-America Selection Trial Garden in South Park. (Jasmine Goldband /Tribune-Review) (JLG FLOWERFEST 01.jpg:, goes with DEASY story intended for FOOD).
All-America Selections
'Antares' fennel was a 2017 All-America Selections winner.
