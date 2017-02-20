Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Home & Garden

Planning for some spring home projects
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

It's time to start lining up contractors and other resources for your spring and summer home projects, says Julia Walton, executive manager of the Westmoreland Professional Builders Association.

To help with that, about 50 area building, remodeling and related businesses will be present at the third annual WPBA Home Show, scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26 at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield.

Financial institutions, real estate agencies and security firms also will be represented.

“This is probably the area's only true home show,” Walton says. “All the exhibitors are involved in the building industry — no food vendors, no candle sellers, no one selling other items. A lot of the home shows have people who don't really fit the category.”

“The show puts local, reputable contractors in front of homeowners. It's a good means of putting the two together,” says event chairman Fred Williams, who also is operations manager of KLA Construction in Latrobe, a WPBA member business.

Late winter is an ideal time for a home show, Williams says, because contractors' schedules fill up quickly with spring and summer work. It gives attendees a chance to get a jump on others also needing their services.

Anthony Marino, corporate chef for Don's Appliances, will appear on Feb. 25 to give a cooking demonstration and answer culinary questions. Phil Bourque, Penguins Radio Network color analyst and former player, will talk hockey and sign autographs on Feb. 26.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

