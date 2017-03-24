Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Starting with seeds

Doug Oster · | Friday, March 24, 2017, 7:12 a.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Travis Shoup of Moon has found that starting flowers and vegetables from seeds can save money and make it possible for him to grow more and give away more of his produce. There are a few ways to get your seeds started. Find out more at everybodygardens.com.

Courtesy of Travis Shoup
Karie Stroup poses with a tomato out of last year's garden in Moon. Her husband Travis Stroup loves to garden for her and their daughter Jolene.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Travis Shoup of Moon poses in front of one of his two gardens in Moon. '“We’ve compromised, his wife Karie says, he wanted to make it bigger, he would have done the whole yard.”
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Travis Shoup of Moon has a gardening bug. He's starting seeds indoors under lights to put into the garden. He's been inspired by his mother and father to garden.
Courtesy of Travis Shoup
This photo, shot in 1953 shows Travis Shoup's mother Maureen as a little girl with her step brother Johnny and Shoup's grandfather Paul Couderc. They are on their four acre family farm in McDonald PA . 'They are holding some tomatoes my pap proudly grew,' Shoup says.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Small seedling sprout under lights in Travis Shoup's basement.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Travis Shoup of Moon started these tomatoes in peat pellets. They start off like as a small disc and grow when water is added.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.