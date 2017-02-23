Homework briefs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Flower show trip

Greensburg Garden Center will host a one-day bus trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show on March 15.

This year's theme is “Holland, Flowering the World,” featuring tulips of every color. Explore fanciful designs and find inspiration for your home and garden. The cost is $130.

The garden center's next membership meeting, at 11 a.m. March 7, Rita Yoder will share secrets on starting her heirloom tomatoes plants and will pass out snap pea seeds to take home.

Details: 724-837-0245 or greensburggardencenter.net

Chimney swifts

Chris Kubiak, director of education for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, will talk about chimney swifts and the towers that are provided for them at all Allegheny Parks at 1:30 March 4 at Harrison Hills Park, Natrona Heights.

At the talk at the park's Environmental Learning Center, visitors will go outside to see one of the towers. The program is free, but RSVP to friendsofharrisonhills@gmail.com.

Details: 724-224-4102 or friendsofharrisonhills.com

Renewable energy

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Center is encouraging visitors to use renewable energy sources by partnering with Green Mountain Energy.

Phipps is offering a free family membership to visitors who switch their electricity provider to renewable energy. Existing members that switch get a six-month extension of their membership.

Details: phipps.conservatory.org

Sip and craft

Hobby Prodigy, the latest business to join the sip and craft concept, will open its first location at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Mall at Robinson.

During a Hobby Prodigy class, guests are provided with materials, tools and instructions to create their own D.I.Y. piece. While crafting, guests can bring food and beverages to enjoy.

The Hobby Prodigy studio will be open seven days a week, during mall hours. No reservations are needed. The studio also is available for private parties.

Details: hobbyprodigy.com

Waste collection

Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling will have a Household Hazardous Waste Collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at its recycling center, 113 Innovative Lane, Unity.

Pre-registration is required, and a fee of 75 cents per pound will be charged to all participants. There is an additional fee for mercury.

ECS&R, a hazardous waste contractor from Crawford County, is handling registration and conducting the event. Register by calling ECS&R at 866-815-0016 or visit ecsr.net. The amount due will be determined on site, depending on the weight of material to be disposed.

Items accepted include all paints, mineral spirits, thinners, and other solvents; and chemicals, such as not-quite-empty aerosol cans, automotive fluids, degreasers, drain cleaners, fertilizers, old gasoline and fuel mixes, insecticides, pesticides, pool chemicals, metal polishes, old chemistry sets and wood preservatives.

Materials that will not be accepted include explosives/ammunition, radioactive waste, medicines or medical waste, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers or any substance regulated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Details: 724-879-4020, or westmorelandcleanways.org

