Hallways are wide, some with marble doorways and floors. Ceilings are high. The family room in the big two-story unit for $2,700 is in a 27-foot-high space. And it is behind a huge wooden window.

Patrick Conley thinks apartment living might have a bit of the “Field of Dreams” mentality.

Apartment development in this area has surged past condos in the past decade, but he is sure if “you build the right place, people will come.”

The general sales and leasing manager from Amore Management of Monroeville hopes that is the case at the Heinz at 950 North Shore development, a historical renovation that has just started leasing on the site of the old H.J. Heinz headquarters.

“It has an urban setting but something of a rural feel,” he says, looking across River Road at the North Shore trail that could be a tree-lined route to work.

The site actually is two buildings completed in 1930. One is four levels high and the other is six. They are joined by an entrance with marble walls and floors, featuring a broad staircase.

The $37 million renovation began in 2015 as a federal Historic Tax Credit Project by Amore, MCM Company and the Ferchill Group, the latter two firms from Cleveland.

That same trio also was the development team at the Heinz Lofts next door, which opened in 2005. The firms are no longer connected with the lofts, which were managed by Amore until 2015.

Heinz at 950 North Shore features 151 apartments in 56 floor plans. The one- and two-bedroom units range from 437 square feet in size to a two-bedroom, two-level space of 1,443 square feet.

But Conley is cautious about using square-footage as an important description. The floors vary widely. For instance, the high ceilings and open layout of the 437-square-foot apartment make it seem bigger than a 478-square-foot site nearby.

While the surrounding building is dominated by its Romanesque look, the apartments have a 21st-century industrial feeling. Generally.

They are designed with clean lines and high ceilings above exposed piping. Each has a built-in washer and dryer, most often stackable units. Granite countertops surround Whirlpool-Maytag appliances.

But some have marble outlines of no-longer-used doorways and even marble wainscoting from when some of the walls were part of a ballroom.

Rents at the no-pets, no-smoking site range from $1,180 to $2,700 monthly and include one parking space in a heated garage.

Because work was done as a historic renovation project, the huge building has kept its historic look on the outside and in many of the public spaces inside.

Arched windows of heavy wood, common in all of the nearby Heinz buildings, are featured in many apartments.

Yet, some public areas have changed greatly. At one time, the building had a 3,000-seat theater that was then made into an auditorium. Now, that space is an open courtyard in the middle of one side of the complex.

With the roof gone, the open area now allows light into interior-facing apartments.

Other public areas have equally important roles. What was a big cafeteria now is a community room with a foosball game, a pool table, couches, chairs and dining areas and appliances.

Conley agrees the room is an obvious spot for a party, but points out it cannot be reserved. He said that policy is to create community interaction by having people spend time together.

In another large site next to the community room are two exercise areas that are open 24/7. One has top-end spinning machines and a big-screen TV to view biking workouts.

The other has a range of cardio and lifting machines — also with a TV, to take your mind off the effort.

Also nearby is what Conley calls a “package concierge,” a room where delivery firms can drop off a package, then notify the owner electronically. The owner gets a one-time code to go into the room and get the goods.

The building also has a business center for meetings and storage spaces for apartment extras and one for bicycles and kayaks.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.