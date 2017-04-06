Homework: Singing the praises of bluebirds
Updated 41 minutes ago
Penn State University biologists William Hamilton and Deborah Silliman will discuss the bluebirds of Harrison Hills Park from 10 a.m. to noon April 8 at the park's Environmental Learning Center.
For the past two springs and summers, a group of volunteers headed by Hamilton and Silliman have monitored the 30 “bluebird boxes” of Harrison Hills Park.
Last year, the bluebirds had 83 eggs and 63 successful fledges.
The volunteers call themselves the “Cavity Nesting Team” because they wish to encourage all native bird species that nest in enclosed spaces to utilize the 30 nesting boxes.
The two biologists will discuss how their scientific research has been applied to the cavity nesting species at Harrison Hills Park and how it can be applied to attracting bluebirds and other Cavity Nesters to your yard.
Details: 724-224-4102 or friendsofharrisonhills@gmail.com
Send Homework items to Features, Tribune-Review, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601 or email tribliving@tribweb.com.