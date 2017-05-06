Lifelong interest in butterflies comes to fruition in new Pa. field guide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As spring finally arrives, butterflies will spread their wings and be a welcome addition to gardens.

While most people can easily recognize the vibrant orange wings of the Monarch butterfly, few realize that Pennsylvania is home to more than 150 species of the winged creature.

Photographer James Monroe and his writing partner David Wright present all 156 species in their new book “Butterflies of Pennsylvania: A Field Guide,” released by the University of Pittsburgh Press.

“The last butterfly book that was even slightly comprehensive was in the 1950s. We felt there was a need,” said Monroe, noting that other states had butterfly guide books published more recently. “Pennsylvania was lacking. That was an impetus for us to take our time and do this book.”

Monroe, a professor emeritus at Penn State University Beaver Campus, spent the past six years photographing butterfly specimens.

In addition to finding butterflies in nature, he spent a lot of time at the McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

“A lot of my photographs in the book are photographs of butterflies in the wild,” said Monroe. “Those are supplemental. The main body is of the specimens in museums.”

The photographs document both males and females of the species, as well as displaying the upper side and underside of each.

“We want to be able to identify butterflies. We look at what, where and when. That's the basic philosophy we've taken,” said Monroe. “We tried to have something for every level of butterfly enthusiast.”

The book contains color-coded maps to show which counties a certain butterfly can be found, flight-phenograms that detail what months specific butterflies live and special topic boxes that examine specific parts of the insect.

After retiring from teaching physics in 2007, Monroe began searching for something to occupy his time. He found a love of photography and began using birds and commercial boats for his subjects. It wasn't long until he returned to his childhood interest.

“I made my way back to an interest of mine as a kid — butterflies,” said Monroe. “My favorite butterfly is the pipevine swallow tail. It's an amazing iridescent blue. It's gorgeous. It has the right host plants for its caterpillars around here. It's my favorite for living in Beaver. In other areas it would be fairly rare.”

He began studying them and taking photos. Soon he was involved in a Yahoo chat group, where he met Wright, who is an anatomical and clinical pathologist and chairman of patient safety and quality council at Abington Health-Lansdale Hospital in eastern Pennsylvania.

“I could see he had a vast knowledge of Pennsylvania butterflies,” said Monroe.

After six years of research, Monroe can finally enjoy the fruits of his labor.

“It took longer than I thought,” he said.

Laura Urbani is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.