Learn how to keep plants happy in a drought

It's hard to imagine drought conditions right now, but gardeners know that the past few summers have been fairly dry and have taken a toll on trees, shrubs and gardens.

Becky Griffith, owner of Shadowwood Gardens in Latrobe, will discuss how to keep plants happy during drought conditions at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at West Overton Village and Museums in Scottdale, as part of its Garden Talk series.

The event will be in the Overholt Room in the lower level of the Distillery Museum. Admission is $5 and can be paid at the door or online at westovertonvillage.org.

Details: 724-887-7910

Preservation resource center offers workshops

The Landmarks Preservation Resource Center in Wilkinsburg has several upcoming workshops.

• 6 p.m. April 18: Gardening Workshop: Annual Flower Power with Martha Swiss

• 6:30 p.m. April 20: Maintenance & Restoration of Wooden Windows with Regis Will, Vesta Home Services

• 6 p.m. April 27: Managing and Administering Construction Projects with general contractor Ian Miller

The workshops are at 744 Rebecca Ave., Wilkinsburg. Cost is $10 per session. RSVPs are appreciated to marylu@phlf.org or 412-471-5808, ext 527.

Recycling events set

The Pennsylvania Resources Council has scheduled its hard-to-recycle and household chemicals collections for the year.

The household chemical collection begins May 6 at North Park in Allegheny County. Other collections are: May 20 (Concurrent Technologies Corp. ETF Facility, Johnstown, Cambria County); July 22 (Consol Energy Park, Washington County); Aug. 19 (Boyce Park, Allegheny County); Sept. 16 (South Park, Allegheny County); and Oct. 14 (Bradys Run Park, Beaver County).

The hard-to-recycle collection schedule includes: May 13 (Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer, Allegheny County); June 24 (Quaker Valley High School, Leetsdale, Allegheny County); July 29 (La Roche College, McCandless, Allegheny County); Aug. 12 (Century III Mall, West Mifflin, Allegheny County); and Oct. 7 (Settlers Cabin Park, Allegheny County).

“Reuse Fest” takes place on Earth Day, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in UPMC Passavant Green Lot off Babcock Boulevard, McCandless, Allegheny County

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's nationwide Drug Take-Back Day, for unused prescription drugs, is on April 29 at several sites throughout the region. Go to dea.gov for details.

For information on what can be brought to the recycling events, go to prc.org or call 412-488-7452.

