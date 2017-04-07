West Overton DIY expert to be featured on Hometalk website

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Creative entrepreneur Sonia Miller, owner of Sonia's Shabby Chic at West Overton Village and Museum, will reach an audience of millions this month when she appears on the popular online do-it-yourself site Hometalk.

Hometalk bills itself as a DIY home and garden community where homeowners, bloggers and professionals meet to share projects, ask questions and find inspiration.

Miller will appear in a live broadcast at 5 p.m. April 13.

“I was pretty shocked when I was contacted by a Hometalk producer saying they want to work with me,” Miller says in a news release. “I love sharing do-it-yourself projects on my local Facebook, but to get to do it on a big scale is super exciting.”

She anticipates a 30-minute solo broadcast where she will show viewers a special DIY project she has prepared.

“I'm going to tell you the two ‘must have' items that you should never leave a yard sale without and how to display them year-round in your house. You'll have to watch to find out the rest,” Miller says.

Miller also produces her own line of DIY paint with her husband, Matt Miller, called Junk Monkey Paint, that she ships across the country.

Details: hometalk.com