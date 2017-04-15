Sanctuaries are filled with sights, smells of spring for Easter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The majority of Easter lily bulbs were exported from Japan prior to World War II, after which commercial bulb production shifted to the U.S. Today, a narrow coastal area on the California-Oregon border is often called the “Easter lily capital of the world.”

Lilium longiflorum, the Latin name for the Easter lily, is native to the Ryukyu Islands of southern Japan.

The lily is mentioned numerous times in the Bible, including the well-known reference in the Sermon on the Mount, when Christ tells his listeners, “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they toil not, neither do they spin; and yet ... Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.”

Symbolism of new life also is seen in the bulb emerging from the ground, just as Christians believe Christ rose from the dead. Christian churches mark these traditions at Easter time by placing lilies around crosses and altars to commemorate the resurrection and hope of everlasting life.

Tradition says that the lilies were found growing in the Garden of Gethsemane after Christ prayed on the night before his crucifixion. Lilies were said to have sprung up where drops of his sweat fell to the ground.

The Easter Lily, sometimes called the “white-robed apostle of hope,” is commonly associated with the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Since Bob and Dorothy Dbec opened Dbec Wholesale Co. in 1976, the business has expanded to include sites in Monessen and Wheeling, W.Va., operated under different names by their adult children.

The husband and wife team employs 42 people at the Hempfield Industrial Park location.

In recent weeks, the business has ramped up into holiday mode, as it prepares for its fourth busiest season.

“Christmas is the biggest holiday, then Mother's Day, Valentine's Day and Easter,” Bob Dbec says.

While most home gardeners are watching their daffodils blossoming and peonies starting to bud, Dbec has been moving tens of thousands of flowers throughout the region in preparation for this year's Easter observance.

On April 16, church altars will be lined and foyers and sanctuaries filled with lilies, often given in honor or memoriam of others.

Many guests attending holiday dinners will gift their hostesses with lilies.

East to State College, north to Punxsutawney and Dubois, south to Elkins, W.Va., and west to the Ohio state line, the company's three sites have been hustling plants and arrangements.

“We supply individual florists and grocery chains,” Dbec says.

For Easter, he says, the most popular flowers typically are lilies, tulips and hyacinths, in that order.

Dbec anticipates his Hempfield business will sell 30,000 to 40,000 lilies, 20,000 tulips and 15,000 hyacinths for the holiday.

Global events, such as flooding, can sometimes affect flowers' availability.

“Our whole business is affected by Mother Nature,” Dbec says.

People who have allergies, or who want to avoid an overpowering scent, can still enjoy most common Easter flowers by limiting quantities, he says.

“An individual will buy one or two pots of hyacinths; 20 doesn't cut it,” Dbec says.

Storage coolers at his business keep the scent from becoming overwhelming, he says.

Just as people want arrangements featuring poinsettias over the Christmas holiday, spring flowers feature prominently in contemporary Easter arrangements.

Pom poms, carnations and Asiatic lilies are all popular, Dbec says. But interest in the white lily remains consistent for this particular season, he says. They announce the holiday as surely as do colored eggs and chocolate bunnies, and are likely to outlast both.

“Easter is Easter,” Dbec says.

No matter where it falls on the calendar, the striking plants with their trumpet-shaped flowers and sweet perfume, and their religious connotation, always play a role.

Laurel Nursery

Laurel Nursery/Garden Center is supplying flowers to about 30 churches this Easter. The nursery receives the bulk of its flowers the Tuesday before Easter. Once they arrive, the blooms are separated for each church and placed in containers. Some are ready for pick-up while others will be delivered.

Most need to be on site by Good Friday with the remainder arriving on Holy Saturday.

Laurel Nursery/Garden Center receives all types of flowers from lilies to hyacinths. They also have tulips available mid-week, but because they have such a short bloom time they stopped offering them as part of Easter flower displays, Caldwell says. There are special pots for Easter flowers which are wrapped in foil containers of green, gold or pastel.

“It gets a little crazy,” says Shari Caldwell, store manager. “We have flowers everywhere. In boxes, lining the aisles … they are everywhere.”

First Presbyterian Church

At First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, the congregation offers money for flowers in honor or memory of a loved one, says Dr. Martin Ankrum, pastor. Most Easters, they usually have approximately 90 baskets of flowers.

“They are so beautiful when they are all set up,” Ankrum says.

“The congregation is more than willing to help with the cost of the flowers because they really add to the Easter celebration.

The flowers are a reminder of the resurrection and new birth and new life. People enjoy seeing them on Easter.”

Most of the flowers are lilies, which come from the Laurel Nursery/Garden Center in Latrobe.

Cornerstone Ministries

Instead of having a profusion of Easter flowers in the sanctuary, Cornerstone Ministries in Export arranges colorful displays in various locations around the church complex.

“We're a more contemporary, nondenominational church with a more casual service,” says communications director Jen Lawlor. “We don't decorate our sanctuary with flowers. Our services include a lot of lighting, so we consider that to be more of how we decorate.”

For Easter services, flowers are placed in the main lobby, on tables in the café, near the carport entrance and in an upstairs worship area known as The Loft.

“We do create a special display area where people can take their Easter photos in front of the flowers,” Lawlor says.

Lawlor works with church member and interior designer Amy Speranza to create the arrangements. The church orders about 90 potted daffodils, hyacinths, tulips and lilies, along with cut flowers.

“We don't have people order flowers as a memorial, like a lot of churches do, but we do let people take them home after the last Easter service,” Lawlor says. “A volunteer takes any that are left over and gives them away.

“We want to make sure nothing is wasted.”

Mount St. Peter Catholic Church

During the 40 days of Lent leading up to Easter, Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington, was decorated with curly willow, which as Easter drew closer — little by little — produced buds and then small green leaves.

On Good Friday, the Easter flowers were delivered to the church, however, the decorating couldn't begin until after the Good Friday liturgy. This year, Mount St. Peter Church received its order of three dozen tulips, three dozen hyacinth, 30 Easter lilies, 12 hydrangea, calla lilies and a splendid arrangement of cut flowers.

“In addition to the flowers, a yellow-gold bunting is used between the windows, on the choir loft rail and in the sanctuary to embrace the entire church with the festive spirit of Easter,” says Monsignor Michael Begolly.

To accent the flowers, an array of greens and ferns adorn the church. The Easter lilies are placed in each of the window wells, while two vases of calla lilies are placed at the tabernacle. The arrangement of cut flowers decorates the 6-foot tall Paschal candle which is lit for the 50 days of Easter. The remainder of the flowers dress the altar, giving the church the fragrant smell of Easter and spring.

Blessed Sacrament Cathedral

At Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg, parishioners receive an envelope in their monthly offerings packet for flower donations, so they can contribute what they like.

They buy the flowers from Cellurale Garden Center in Lemont Furnace.

They also purchase about 85 plants and some palm trees. Arrangements also arrive from Curly Willow in Greensburg.

“It can be kind of challenging to keep them fresh through the holiday season,” says Julie Stauffer, receptionist who also takes care of the environment at the cathedral. “But they are an amazing sight to behold and truly help create a picturesque scene as we celebrate the resurrection.”