It's time again for May Marts

For gardeners and horticulture enthusiasts, it's time to celebrate spring – and there's no better place to start celebrating than at any of the May markets and plant sales sprouting up all over the region.

Greensburg Garden Center kicks off the spring planting season with its annual May Mart Plant Sale, “On the Lawn – Gardener's Fare,” May 5 and 6 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Led by co-chairs Carla Rusnica and Elizabeth Pesci, the event features more than 20 vendors offering perennials, annuals, herbs, native plants and more.

Greenridge Garden Club will have heirloom tomatoes and garden-dug plants for sale. Among other offerings are: Ruk's Preserves, Laurel Country Herbs, Pat's Cement Garden Leaves and Tropicals, the Pickled Chef with pickled products, Donna's Quilts and Garden Flags, Susan's Greenhouse Annuals, Silvia Lynch's Dips, Helen Keegan-Geroux with Blushing Gardens, Christina Shaner with Doterra Oils, and Greenhouse 2, featuring colorful hanging baskets and dish gardens.

“The Garden Center motto, ‘Where Gardeners Grow,' is in evidence in the wide variety of perennials available to those who love to dig, plant, fertilize and imagine a vision of beautiful blooms,” says Rusnica.

New items this year are a limited supply of unique “Towel Hypertufa” planters and Living Wreaths planted with lettuce varieties.

Rusnica says fellow nonprofits will be on hand, including McKenna Seniors with baked goodies, Greensburg-Hempfield Library with books to sale at bargain prices and Westmoreland Cleanways with a tent display about cleaning and saving the Earth. A Garden Fleatique will offer used items for sale.

Liz Skinner in the Coldwell Banker tent will be grilling May Mart's famous mushroom sandwiches, Chef Greg will have gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, Teri Arlotta is making fudge and the Hot Dog Guys will feature hot dogs and pie.

Greensburg Garden Center's annual May Mart Plant Sale is noon to 7 p.m. May 5 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road. Admission and parking are free.

Details: 724-837-0245 or greensburggardencenter.net

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens promises “a plant sale of ultra-green proportions” at its 81st annual May Market May 12 and 13 on the lawn of the conservatory in Schenley Park, Oakland. Phipps horticulturists, local garden clubs, nurseries, farms and other vendors will have a variety of organic herbs and vegetable seedlings, tropical plants and succulents, low-maintenance perennials and shrubs, native and rain garden plants, and other seasonal favorites for sale. Also available will be organic soil, landscaping materials and garden accessories.

Among the new vendors are Brown Stone Studio, with hand-thrown terra cotta pots and dish gardens; succulents by Pure Energy Plants; Belle Farm, offering goat milk soap and Mother's Day gift sets; Organic Mechanics, with organic soil; Paradox Design Werx, selling furniture and sculpture made from repurposed metal and wood, and Wigle Whiskey Distillery.

“We will feature a wide variety of less common shrubs and perennials, including some of our Top 10 Sustainable Plants, which will make wonderful additions to your garden,” says Margie Radebaugh, Phipps' director of horticulture and education. “We will also feature exciting tropical plants that will add extra pizzazz to your garden.”

She says May Market is a great place to be introduced to some new plants and accessories.

“Add in children's activities, a visit to the conservatory and some healthy food from the café, indoors or out, and it makes for a great way to spend a spring day,” she says.

Participating garden clubs are Linden Garden Club, Pittsburgh Iris and Daylily Society, Seeders and Weeders and Rockledge Garden Club, with their popular hand-dipped fondant strawberries. Phipps staff and Master Gardeners will be on hand to share advice and information.

Phipps May Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 12 and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 at the conservatory in Schenley Park. The market is free both days, and on May 12, National Public Gardens Day, Phipps admission is 50 percent off during May Market hours.

Details: 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Indiana Garden Club

Indiana Garden Club will have its 42nd annual May Mart on May 19 and 20, featuring 100 vendors offering a wide selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, and shrubs as well as crafts and handmade items and food.

One of the highlights of the event is the club's “Orphans Court,” in which members bring plants from their gardens to be “adopted” by those attending the May Mart.

Jan Berls, publicity committee member, says the idea for members to divide their plants in the spring and offer them for sale at reduced prices compared to retail is a tradition that became so popular over the years that customers began requesting certain species and varieties of plants.

“Eventually two members, Art Richards and Paula Miller, were willing to give up space in their own gardens to house and baby the orphans,” she says. “All of the money raised in selling these plants goes back into scholarships, donations and in beautifying the community. We also extended an invitation to the public to donate orphans. That idea has spread over the years.”

Berls says more than 5,000 visitors attend May Mart every year, including children who can enjoy the club's Kids Korner. May Mart co-chairwomen are Dianna Kerr and Paula Miller.

Indiana Garden Club's May Mart will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 19 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 at S&T Bank Arena, White Township Recreation Complex, 495 East Pike, Indiana.

Details: 724-541-4318 or www.indianagardenclub.org.

West Overton Garden Society

West Overton Garden Society and Scottdale Historical Society are partnering to host the annual May Mart Plant Sale and Makers' Market Sale on May 13 at West Overton Village and Museums in Scottdale. The event will be indoors in the Overholt Room located in the Distillery Museum's lower level.

Shoppers can buy their favorite vegetable plants, annuals, hanging baskets, ferns, herbs, perennials, raspberries, strawberries, succulents, geraniums, houseplants and more. Visitors can “bring a plant and take a plant” from the swap table.

“May Mart has become a traditional place to shop for Mother's Day gifts and everything for the garden,” says Jan Brubacher, May Mart coordinator. “We're happy to be working with the Scottdale Historical Society volunteers.”

Last year more than 50 artisans filled West Overton's green spaces for its new open-air spring shopping event, “Makers' Market,” sponsored by Sonia's Shabby Chic, West Overton Village. The market returns this year, featuring items that are grown, made or baked locally.

The West Overton May Mart Plant Sale and Makers' Market Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at the West Overton Distillery Museum, 109 West Overton Road, Scottdale. Admission is free. The event is held rain or shine. The plant sale benefits West Overton Garden Society.

Details: 724-640-4180 or westovertonvillage.org

Garden Club of Oakmont

The Garden Club of Oakmont will have its annual Spring Plant Sale fundraiser on May 13 in the parking lot of Hoffstot's. Proceeds will benefit local beautification projects, the club's scholarship program, garden therapy program for seniors and other community activities.

“We will again be featuring plants from our own gardens, our lettuce and herb bowls, as well as many unusual plants from local nurseries,” says Diane Harrell, chairwoman of the plant sale. “We will also be making many creative arrangements in unusual decorative containers and baskets. The always popular From Our Own Gardens area will offer perennial plants which have grown and thrived locally.”

Hanging baskets, annuals and perennials will be available for Mother's Day gifts and home use.

The Garden Club of Oakmont's annual spring plant sale will take place rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, in Hoffstot's parking lot, 533 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.

Details: gardencluboakmont.org

Sewickley May Mart

The 53rd annual May Mart sponsored by the Sewickley Civic Garden Council will be May 13 along Broad Street in Sewickley. Plants, garden accessories and food items supplied by five local garden clubs and vendors will be featured. Highlights include exotic geraniums, pollinator plants, herbs and annuals, and taste treats from Sand Hill Berries of Mt. Pleasant.

Sewickley May Mart will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 along Broad Street between Beaver and Thorn streets. Admission is free.

Details: sewickleygardens.com/maymart.html

Butler County Spring Garden Market and Home Show

Butler County Master Gardeners and Butler County Parks and Recreation Department will present the 15th annual Spring Garden Market and Home Show on May 20 at Alameda Park, Butler.

There will be exhibitors, landscaping materials, a plant sale, specialty food items and free children's activities, including face paintings, live animals and crafts. Entertainment will feature a live band performing 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Butler County Master Gardeners and Butler County Parks and Recreation Department's Spring Garden Market and Home Show will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at Alameda Park, 184 Alameda Road, Butler.

Details: 724-287-4761 or extension.psu.edu

Other plant sales

• Dry Ridge Garden Club will hold its Annual Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 501 Fairfield Drive, West Point, Hempfield. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions and help with plant selections. There will be prize drawings and scheduled demonstrations throughout the morning on Container Gardening and Making Garden Art. Debi Kollar, garden club treasurer, says proceeds from the sale benefit community charities each year. “Sales from last year's sale allowed our club to donate an additional $1,700 this year to local charities,” she says. Details: 412-558-3457 or dryridgegardenclub.com

• Irwin Garden Club will hold a Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon May 13 at Norwin Public Library, lower parking lot. The event is held rain or shine. Details: 724-863-5345.

• Murrysville Garden Club's Annual Spring Plant Sale will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 12 and 8 a.m. to noon May 13 at Murrysville Fire Station Pavilion, Sardis Road. Annuals, perennials, flower containers, hanging plant baskets, flower pouches, herb containers and special plants from members' gardens will be available. The event will be held rain or shine. Details: murrysvillegardenclub.com

• Penn State Master Gardeners of Armstrong County will hold a Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 in Armsdale Administration Building, Route 85, Kittanning. There will be annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, heirloom vegetables, herbs and garden-themed items for sale. Members of Beekeepers of Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana Counties will be on hand to promote and support local beekeepers and provide educational materials. Soil Test Kits will be available for purchase. Light breakfast and lunch fare will be available for sale. Soil test kits will be offered for purchase. Details: extension.psu.edu

• The Lauri Ann West Community Center in Fox Chapel will host the Greenprints Gardenfest and Artist Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13. Participating garden clubs include Fox Chapel Garden Club, Guyasuta Garden Club, Men's Garden Club of Pittsburgh, Penn State Master Gardeners of Allegheny County, Toad Hollow Gardner and Western Pa. Unit of The Herb Society of America. There will be vendors, artists' booths, entertainment and children's activities. Details: lauriannwestcc.org

• Saltsburg Herbal Society will have its Last-Chance May Mart June 2 to 4 at 105 Point St., Saltsburg. Many herbs will be available, including cilantro, the 2017 Herb of the Year, along with perennials, including Butterfly Weed, the Perennial of the Year. New plants this year include purple millet, tithonia, and Bells of Ireland. Blooming annuals include wax begonias and of course, tropical milkweed, an important host plant for monarch butterflies. Details: 724-668-8808 or saltsburgherbal.org