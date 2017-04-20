Hands-on is key at the Westmoreland County Home Show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Homeowners can get a jump on spring home improvement projects at the Westmoreland County Home Show this weekend at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds.

On hand to provide the products and services needed to help get the jobs underway will be representatives of more than 150 companies specializing in home remodeling, building, decorating, repairs, improvements, landscaping and more.

Kelly Simon, event manager, says many of the exhibitors offer “show-only” specials and discounts to help homeowners save money. “You can't touch it or try it when you buy it online or in a magazine,” Simon says. “You have to be here to experience everything that the Home Show offers.”

Brian Santos, known as the Wall Wizard, will share his tricks, tips and techniques for tackling painting and wallpapering projects in three presentations daily at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m.

“Why spend a fortune at the home improvement store when you can find lots of nifty painting tools in your pantry?” Santos asks.

The fourth-generation painting contractor from San Francisco and author of home improvement books will teach homeowners how to:

• Use biodegradable products to paint naturally and eliminate harmful toxins in the home

• Save money by using rubbing alcohol, plastic wrap, toothpicks, lip balm, cooking spray, liquid fabric softener, vanilla extract and more

• Remove tough stains off walls, including water marks, grease, rust, marker and crayons.

• Get rid of grease, grime and dirt by using baby wipes.

Several Westmoreland County contractors and company representatives will be available to discuss current trends and display their latest products.

Complete Custom Interiors representative Bob Bante of North Huntingdon says interior remodeling trends include using flat panel over raised on cabinetry in kitchens and bathrooms, and larger porcelain tile for walls and floors.

“We also are finding softer paint colors being used throughout the home,” he says.

Tim Landers, flooring specialist for Molyneaux, Greensburg, says one of the exciting new products in his line is luxury vinyl, available in a wood or tile look. “It's an extremely durable flooring product, great for any high-traffic area in your home — for easy, no-wax low-maintenance floors,” he says.

Rich Wrobleski Jr. of Mt. Pleasant Window & Remodeling Co. says homeowners today are opting for more energy efficient products with designer options.

“We feature Heat Mirror Technology, the same technology used in the Empire State Building when they replaced all 6,514 double hung windows,” he says.

In the residential home swimming pool market, Dan Rose, president of Pool Pros, Irwin, says in-ground pool shapes other than rectangular and a new concrete wall system are popular industry trends.

“There's always been a market for in-ground pools, but we still sell more above-ground models,” he says, adding that many newer housing plans have tighter restrictions on above-ground pools.

The Home Show also will feature a kids area, an antique and vintage showcase by Sutersville Antique Mall, wine sampling by Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery, a Craft Beer Corner featuring a variety of locally made craft beers and homemade food and desserts.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.