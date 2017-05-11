Volunteers to plant thousands of trees at Flight 93 National Memorial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As they have for the past five years, hundreds of volunteers — individuals, teams and forestry professionals — will head to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County on May 19 and 20, ready to dig some dirt and plant some young trees.

Some 11,600 seedlings, to be exact, says Brooke Neel, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial development assistant.

Approximately 500 volunteers are expected to converge at the site near Stoystown, part of a six-year project so far to plant a total of 150,000 new native trees.

“We have about 101,350 planted so far. So we're getting there,” Neel says.

A living memorial is rising from the site where passengers retook United Flight 93 over Stonycreek Township on Sept. 11, 2001. The plane crashed into a nearby field as some of the passengers and crew struggled with terrorists who are believed to have been planning to use the aircraft in an attack on the nation's capital. All 40 aboard died.

The planting goal is to cover 17 acres of memorial landscape with seedlings, which will grow to create a windbreak for the 40 Memorial Groves, improving wildlife habitats and ecosystems, and restoring the former abandoned mine land to its natural landscape.

The landscape is meant to forever honor the passengers' and crew's actions.

As has happened in recent years, so many people registered that the organization now is accepting sign-ups for the waiting list, Neel says.

“We are full, pretty much, on both days. ... But we do get dropouts,” she says.

Weather can be a primary factor on the number of no-shows, Neel says.

Some volunteers return year after year, bringing their children as they reach the minimum volunteer age of 14.

More than 90 percent of the seedlings are donated through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry.

“This year, we received 1,000 American Chestnut seedlings from the American Chestnut Foundation,” says Henry Scully, the Friends executive director.

Additional seedling species include Big-Tooth Aspen, black cherry, black chokeberry, black locust, eastern hemlock, gray dogwood, pitch pine, red oak, shagbark hickory, sweet American, crabapple, white oak and white pine.

Sponsor donations help pay for event costs that can total $10,000 to $15,000, Scully says, for expenses including volunteer gloves, tools, seedlings, water bottles, T-shirts and meals. The effort also receives in-kind donations, including refreshments and field preparation machinery and labor. Individuals can donate via their registration forms.

“So far, we have over $700 from those who are donating their blood, sweat and tears,” Scully says.

The planting areas have been plowed, but the terrain is uneven, rocky and can be muddy. Some walking is required to reach the site, planners say.

Planting teams of two receive an orientation before beginning to dig the seedlings' new homes.

“We've never had to cancel. We plant through the rain, in 80-degree weather,” Neel says.

The annual event is a partnership between the National Park Service, the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, the National Park Foundation, the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial and many donors.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.