Home & Garden

Perennially popular May marts continue in region
Mary Pickels | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Submitted
Shoppers at last year's at Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County annual plant sale.

Updated 49 minutes ago

As April's (and May's) showers and occasional chilly temperatures evaporate, the area's green thumbs continue offering perennially popular May Marts.

Gardeners who have spent the winter dreaming of once again digging in the dirt and reaping a bounty for table and vase can choose from a variety of upcoming events.

For the 21st year, Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County will host their annual plant sale on May 13.

Rain or shine, the sale is held indoors and outdoors at the Donohoe Center in Hempfield.

One of the area's largest sales, it features a wide variety of perennial and annual flowers, vegetables, herbs, ornamental grasses, hanging baskets and more. The selection includes native and heirloom plants, as well as modern hybrids.

Shoppers also will have the opportunity to ask gardening questions of and discuss their selections with the master gardeners, knowledgeable volunteers eager to share their horticultural expertise with backyard gardeners.

“Whether you're a beginning gardener who needs help selecting ‘the right plant for the right space' or a veteran grower who's looking for brand-new varieties, you'll find something special at the master gardener plant sale,” says Linda Hyatt, coordinator for the Westmoreland County Master Gardeners.

The Penn State Master Gardener Plant Sale is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at 214 Donohoe Road, Greensburg. Details: 724-837-1402 or extension.psu.edu

Other offerings

• Audubon Center for Native Plants will have its opening day on May 13. The center features plants that grow successfully in the area and attract birds, butterflies, and beneficial insects into gardens. Native plant experts will be on hand to help shoppers choose plants that are right for their gardens. The Audubon Center for Native Plants at 614 Dorseyville Road, Fox Chapel, opens for the season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Details: 412-963-6100 or aswp.org

• Latrobe's Rosary Society of Holy Family Church will sponsor its annual May Mart on May 20 in the Christ the Divine Teacher School cafeteria. Visitors may browse among the vegetables, flowers and perennials, summer bulbs and houseplants available for purchase. A variety of baked goods and hot foods also will be sold. Rosary Society of Holy Family Church will have its sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the Christ the Divine Teacher School, 323 Chestnut St., Latrobe. Details: 724-539-3497

• Members of the Burrellton Garden Cub will host their annual May Mart on May 20, at the Lower Burrell municipal building. Members have been busy gathering perennials and succulents from their gardens for adoption.

Along with those sale plants, offerings will include annuals, “garden shed” fleatique items, a flea market and a raffle for a garden bench. Food sold will include hot dogs, ham barbecue, haluski, baked goods, snacks and hot and cold drinks. Burrellton Garden Club's May Mart is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at Lower Burrell city hall, 115 Schreiber St. Details: 724-337-6131

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

