Native plants for sale at 3 Laurel Highlands locations

The Southern Laurel Highland Pest Management Partnership is holding three plant sales, all in an effort to promote biodiversity, control and combat invasive species within the Laurel Highlands.

Ann Talarek, horticulturist for Fallingwater, says that 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the organization. One devastating problem in the area is hemlock woolly adelgid, an insect that's plaguing hemlock trees. She sees much of the money raised going to battle the pest.

The sale includes locally grown native perennials including cardinal flower, foam flower, penstemon, milkweed, Joe Pye weed and nearly 40 other species. “They are acclimated to our climate, they are beneficial to pollinators and are very easy to grow,” she says. Experts will be on hand to help gardeners choose the right plants for the right place.

The group is celebrating its 10th anniversary and includes the National Park Service, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Fallingwater, the Brandywine Conservancy, the Fayette County Conservation District, Forbes State Forest, The Pennsylvania Game Commission, Powdermill Nature Reserve and Ohiopyle State Park.

The plant sales are:

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, West Overton Museum Plant Sale, East Huntingdon

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27, Constance Ranson Native Plant Sale at Ohiopyle State Park

• 8 a.m. to noon June 10, Ligonier Market