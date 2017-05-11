Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Native plants for sale at 3 Laurel Highlands locations

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

The Southern Laurel Highland Pest Management Partnership is holding three plant sales, all in an effort to promote biodiversity, control and combat invasive species within the Laurel Highlands.

Ann Talarek, horticulturist for Fallingwater, says that 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the organization. One devastating problem in the area is hemlock woolly adelgid, an insect that's plaguing hemlock trees. She sees much of the money raised going to battle the pest.

The sale includes locally grown native perennials including cardinal flower, foam flower, penstemon, milkweed, Joe Pye weed and nearly 40 other species. “They are acclimated to our climate, they are beneficial to pollinators and are very easy to grow,” she says. Experts will be on hand to help gardeners choose the right plants for the right place.

The group is celebrating its 10th anniversary and includes the National Park Service, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Fallingwater, the Brandywine Conservancy, the Fayette County Conservation District, Forbes State Forest, The Pennsylvania Game Commission, Powdermill Nature Reserve and Ohiopyle State Park.

The plant sales are:

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, West Overton Museum Plant Sale, East Huntingdon

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27, Constance Ranson Native Plant Sale at Ohiopyle State Park

• 8 a.m. to noon June 10, Ligonier Market

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.