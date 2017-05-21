Sonia's Shabby Chic packing up and moving to Ligonier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a two-year run at West Overton Village and Museum, DIY entrepreneur and Sonia's Shabby Chic shop owner Sonia Miller is relocating in June to Ligonier.

She still will offer a treasure trove of “new-to-you” furniture and home decor, much of it repurposed, along with craft classes, online tutorials and in-home renovations, says Miller, 40, of Acme.

One thing that will change with the move from East Huntingdon is the shop's focus.

“We will be rebranding to Junk Monkey Paint Co. I'm looking forward to branching out and helping people learn how to do more paint techniques,” Miller says.

What began as a hobby to occupy her evenings while her chef husband, Matt Miller, was working, quickly led to a garage brimming with refinished furniture and brisk online sales.

Miller, who was born in Canada, knew few people in her community and had a young son, so her hobby kept her busy.

She became a naturalized citizen in December.

Miller jokes that she is able to see the “vision” in a $5 purple dresser bought at auction.

She can see the steps to stripping, painting and selling that dresser, which helped turn her part-time interest into a business.

Her “hobby” is now a full-time job for her and her husband, with whom she created the Junk Monkey line of paint, now sold nationally.

Their son, Riley, 17, also works in the family business.

“I've always been a junkie for junk. I bring furniture home, switch a color or add new knobs and it's a whole new piece of furniture,” she says.

“You will see a lot of color in my work. I love the distressed, time-worn look. ... I found there was an audience for it locally,” Miller says.

Her bubbly personality and the DIY videos she produces on a regular basis have garnered her a large Facebook following and led to appearances on the popular online do-it-yourself site Hometalk.

She says she has enjoyed her time at West Overton, and sharing the village's history with customers.

And she intends to continue the popular spring Makers Markets and holiday Christmas Markets she organizes at the site.

“Our roots are here,” Miller says.

But it was always “in the back of my mind” to go to Ligonier, she says.

The business will open at 111 S. Market St. by the first week of June.

“I think the move to a well-known shopping district will serve us well,” she says.

Miller hopes to start a monthly makers' club for other hobbyists who enjoy crafts like jewelry and painting.

“I do believe businesses have to evolve. ... Listen to your customers and they will lead you,” she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.