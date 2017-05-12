Hold your nose and head to Phipps for new corpse flower
Updated 58 minutes ago
If you enjoyed the pungent odors of Romero the corpse flower last year at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden, it's time to get yourself to Oakland again during the 12 to 48 hours that Romero's little sister, Barbara, is expected to be in bloom.
Barbara began blooming early May 12. Her stench isn't quite as strong as the larger Romero plant, but she's still a site to behold.
Romero, Phipps' first blooming corpse flower, is named for Pittsburgh filmmaker, George A. Romero. Barbara takes her name from Romero's 1968 cult classic “Night of the Living Dead” — “They're coming to get you, Barbara.”
The plant was 26 inches tall when first placed on public display April 26 at at Phipps and has grown a full 20 inches since then. Corpse flowers are native to Sumatra.
Also open now at Phipps is “Super. Natural. Glass Art” by Jason Gamrath. Phipps is open until 10 p.m. today and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $17.95, $16.95 for seniors and students, and $11.95 for children 2 to 18.
Details: phipps.conservatory.com