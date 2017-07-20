Trib garden columnists Oster, Walliser grab media awards

Tribune-Review and Everybody Gardens home and garden editor Doug Oster won two Silver Medals for his writing at the 2017 Association of Garden Communicators Media Awards.

The medals are awarded to the top talent nationally in more than 60 categories. One award was for his “Plants that Matter” series and the other for the Everybody Gardens newsletter which is now part of his Seed of the Month Club. The winners will now be entered for judging in the Gold Medal Round, where awards will be given for the best of each award class. Gold Medal winners will be announced during the 2017 Association of Garden Communicators Conference & Expo in August in Buffalo, N.Y.

Oster will be speaking at the annual symposium, teaching other garden communicators how to create great videos. He has won numerous awards for his video work including silver and gold medals from the association and an Emmy for outstanding documentary for “Gardens of Pennsylvania.”

In addition, Tribune-Review contributing writer Jessica Walliser was recognized for her work on SavvyGardening.com, a website she produces with fellow garden writers Amy Andrychowicz, Tara Nolan and Niki Jabbour. They received the 2017 Media Awards Silver Medal of Achievement for best overall gardening blog.

Held annually for more than 20 years, the media awards recognize the top professional horticultural communicators in the areas of writing, photography, digital media, broadcast media, publishing and trade.