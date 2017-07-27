Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Learn how to encourage pollinators at Powdermill
Mary Pickels | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
A native bee visits a coneflower at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. This is in a garden outside the education center.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Powdermill Nature Reserve will host its first Pollinator Festival on Aug. 5.

The Rector facility is the environmental research center of Pittsburgh's Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Speakers will include Candy DeBerry, Washington and Jefferson College associate biology professor, who will address pollination and pollinators; Connie Schmotzer, Penn State consumer horticulture educator, who will discuss creating a pollinator-friendly landscape; and John Wenzel, nature reserve director, who will focus on strange pollination syndromes.

Free and open to the public, the event will include food, garden tours, and honey and bee product sales, as well as a large plant sale emphasizing native plants that attract pollinators.

In addition to honeybees, hundreds of other important pollinators play a vital role in food crop pollinations. Attracting those insects and birds to your garden requires plants acting as larval hosts, as well as nectar sources. Those attending the festival will learn about the most recent research on the plants most likely to draw these beneficial pollinators to public and private gardens.

Powdermill has six gardens focusing on specific plant communities: butterfly, rain, barren, wetland, woodland path and herb.

Perennials from the mid-Atlantic region are featured in ecological habitats; the herb garden has plants from the worldwide temperate flora.

Festival hours are 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

Details: 724-593-6105 or carnegiemnh.org/powdermill.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.