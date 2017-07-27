Learn how to encourage pollinators at Powdermill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Powdermill Nature Reserve will host its first Pollinator Festival on Aug. 5.

The Rector facility is the environmental research center of Pittsburgh's Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Speakers will include Candy DeBerry, Washington and Jefferson College associate biology professor, who will address pollination and pollinators; Connie Schmotzer, Penn State consumer horticulture educator, who will discuss creating a pollinator-friendly landscape; and John Wenzel, nature reserve director, who will focus on strange pollination syndromes.

Free and open to the public, the event will include food, garden tours, and honey and bee product sales, as well as a large plant sale emphasizing native plants that attract pollinators.

In addition to honeybees, hundreds of other important pollinators play a vital role in food crop pollinations. Attracting those insects and birds to your garden requires plants acting as larval hosts, as well as nectar sources. Those attending the festival will learn about the most recent research on the plants most likely to draw these beneficial pollinators to public and private gardens.

Powdermill has six gardens focusing on specific plant communities: butterfly, rain, barren, wetland, woodland path and herb.

Perennials from the mid-Atlantic region are featured in ecological habitats; the herb garden has plants from the worldwide temperate flora.

Festival hours are 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

Details: 724-593-6105 or carnegiemnh.org/powdermill.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.