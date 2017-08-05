Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Make smart tech choices for your new smart home

San Diego Union-tribune | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The smart evolution has begun in our homes. More and more connected items are available to let you control your property from a single device, no matter where you are. Everything from lighting to heating and even making a cup of coffee can be at your fingertips.

Smart home products are streaming into the marketplace, which makes it very confusing to know what's really useful and what's just really cool — but not so useful.

As smart solutions become more and more mainstream, builders are increasingly incorporating high-tech options into new construction. So what smart technology should the homebuyer keep in mind when shopping for a new house?

Most technology in new homes centers on security and energy savings. Look for systems that can control interior and exterior lights, heating and air conditioning, such as the Nest smart thermostats, and home security systems with items such as video doorbells and smart door locks.

Remote-controlled sound systems are also popular items. Savvy shoppers are expecting to find these compatible with voice-activated devices such as Amazon's Echo and Google's Home.

All this technology means homeowners need to consider how the home is set up. To make everything work properly, the home needs to be completely wired with enough bandwidth to support audio and video streaming and good Wi-Fi reception in all corners of the home.

Sophisticated buyers in high-end downtown high-rises expect homes to be equipped with the latest technology.

Some developers have announced that they will make smart technology part of their standard offerings. Meritage Homes, a California developer, recently announced it will include Wi-Fi enabled home automation technology in all new construction as of this month. Items include video doorbells, thermostats, garage-door openers, lighting and irrigation. Homes will be designed with a centralized location for the Wi-Fi modem.

Increased technology goes hand in hand with sustainability. Automated blinds will keep homes cooler, and thermostats will turn the temperatures up and down only where and when it's needed. Power management systems are becoming increasingly popular. These systems shut off standby power, which some studies say use as much as 5 percent of U.S. energy consumption.

Although items such as connected refrigerators — which let owners peek inside from the grocery store to see what's missing — are gaining some traction, items like this are still relatively rare and expensive. Consumers are looking for solutions that will save time, money and energy. It's those items that will begin showing up as standard features in new homes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.