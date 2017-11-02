Replace smoke alarm batteries this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You've heard it before, but it's worth repeating:

When you turn your clocks back Saturday night, it's also time to replace the batteries in your smoke dectectors.

The U.S. Fire Administration , a division of FEMA, says you should completely replace your smoke alarm every 10 years. The department also says alarms should be tested monthly, regardless of whether it is powered by a nine-volt battery, a 10-year lithium battery or hard-wired into the electrical system.

As to where to put those smoke alarms, the Fire Administration has some suggestions.

• A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Put smoke alarms inside and outside each bedroom and sleeping area. Put alarms on every level of the home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.

• Place smoke alarms on the ceiling or high on the wall. Check the manufacturer's instructions for the best place for your alarm.

• Only qualified electricians should install hardwired smoke alarms.

Some fire departments will install battery-operated smoke alarms in your home at no cost. Contact your local fire department's non-emergency phone number for more information.