Do you really need one of everything? Nursery items that parents regret buying
Updated 11 hours ago
Preparing for the arrival of a baby is daunting for many reasons, not least because it requires purchasing so many items to which you've never given a single thought.
Everyone — your neighbor, your great-aunt, your college roommate — will give you advice. It's easy to be sold on the idea that you need this, that and, oh, definitely that other thing. But as my kids have grown, and I've watched my clients' children grow over the past decade, I've realized many of us wish someone had given us different advice. Here is what I've learned.
Dressers vs. changing tables
I recommend new parents skip the changing table and opt instead for a large dresser with the changing pad placed on top. Choose a dresser that will accommodate your kids' clothes as they grow. If you get one sized for those itty-bitty onesies and tiny tops and pants, you'll have to buy another when your kids are 4 or 5; the clothes get bigger, too. Also think about the furniture's style and whether the design will endure.
Pint-sized bookshelves
The same concept holds for bookshelves. If you start small because you have only a dozen board books, you'll find that you need to replace or supplement the bookshelf within three to five years. Instead, use the vertical space in the room and buy something taller. The higher shelves are perfect for displaying photos, special keepsakes and awards in the years ahead. And even if the bookshelf sits half-empty for a year, it will be full before you know it. Here again, go for something with a timeless design, so that if you need to use the bookshelf elsewhere, it will fit in with the rest of your home's decor.
Beds: Toddler, twin, trundle?
Although I think it's wise to buy a crib that converts into a toddler bed, especially if you're tight on space, I know only a few people who have actually converted done so. Most people end up either passing the crib along to a second child or not converting because they've misplaced the necessary components.
A toddler bed can be ideal if rooms are on the small side or if kids are sharing a room. But if you have enough space, it's easier and more cost-effective to go straight to a twin bed when your child moves out of the crib. It may mean that the mattress sits on the floor for a time during the transition or that you find it necessary to buy a bedrail. Bypassing the toddler bed will save money, and you'll also have one less thing to get rid of when you're finished with it.
Many parents contemplate a trundle when buying a twin bed. Generally, trundles are a wise investment, and it's best to buy them when you're buying the bed frame in case the model is later discontinued. But your child won't start having sleepovers at 2 or 3, so hold off on buying the additional twin mattress with the trundle and use it instead to store blankets, stuffed animals or clothes that your child has yet to grow into.
Rockers and gliders
People often regret buying a rocker specifically marketed for nurseries. It's nice to have a chair in the baby's room, and if it rocks, that's a bonus. But the styles and fabrics of rockers sold in baby stores don't transfer easily to another room once you're finished with them. Go with something more conventional so it can grow with the child or eventually be used in another room. Many popular chain stores carry rockers and gliders in a variety of colors and patterns that don't scream "baby rocker."
Cutesy characters
Other items that have been known to suck in parents are character-themed products. None of us want to believe we're sacrificing something fun or cute for our children simply because it won't match our home's aesthetic, so we cave and buy the themed rug, bookshelf, chair or lamp. But any large character-themed item won't be a great investment. If your child is obsessed with a character, movie or collection, go for themed throw pillows, blankets or wall decals.
None of these decisions will affect your child's well-being, of course, but they can affect yours. Every parent will tell you how quickly time flies when you're raising a child. It's a good thing to keep in mind as you buy furnishings for their room.
Nicole Anzia is a freelance writer and owner of Neatnik.
