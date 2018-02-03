Do you really need one of everything? Nursery items that parents regret buying

Preparing for the arrival of a baby is daunting for many reasons, not least because it requires purchasing so many items to which you've never given a single thought.

Everyone — your neighbor, your great-aunt, your college roommate — will give you advice. It's easy to be sold on the idea that you need this, that and, oh, definitely that other thing. But as my kids have grown, and I've watched my clients' children grow over the past decade, I've realized many of us wish someone had given us different advice. Here is what I've learned.

Dressers vs. changing tables

I recommend new parents skip the changing table and opt instead for a large dresser with the changing pad placed on top. Choose a dresser that will accommodate your kids' clothes as they grow. If you get one sized for those itty-bitty onesies and tiny tops and pants, you'll have to buy another when your kids are 4 or 5; the clothes get bigger, too. Also think about the furniture's style and whether the design will endure.

Pint-sized bookshelves

The same concept holds for bookshelves. If you start small because you have only a dozen board books, you'll find that you need to replace or supplement the bookshelf within three to five years. Instead, use the vertical space in the room and buy something taller. The higher shelves are perfect for displaying photos, special keepsakes and awards in the years ahead. And even if the bookshelf sits half-empty for a year, it will be full before you know it. Here again, go for something with a timeless design, so that if you need to use the bookshelf elsewhere, it will fit in with the rest of your home's decor.