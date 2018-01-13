Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Another thing to argue about: throw pillows

Melissa Kossler Dutton | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
A selection of colorful outdoor pillows displayed on the Woodward's all-weather Lay N' Play lounger.
A selection of colorful outdoor pillows displayed on the Woodward's all-weather Lay N' Play lounger.
Suzanne Lasky of S Interior Design, LLC, designed thisliving room in Scottsdale, Ariz. It incorporates throw pillows into the design.
Suzanne Lasky of S Interior Design, LLC, designed thisliving room in Scottsdale, Ariz. It incorporates throw pillows into the design.
A master bedroom suite in Scottsdale, Ariz., designed by Suzanne Lasky of S Interior Design LLC, shows as assortment of throw pillows.
A master bedroom suite in Scottsdale, Ariz., designed by Suzanne Lasky of S Interior Design LLC, shows as assortment of throw pillows.

Updated 11 hours ago

It's a well-known decorating fact that throw pillows are an easy and inexpensive way to change the look of a room. They can add color, texture, interest or a dash of holiday cheer.

But that doesn't mean everybody appreciates them.

The internet is full of women (and their interior designers) complaining that husbands don't understand the decorative aspects of throw pillows. Pillow aversion among men is a real thing, says pillow designer Elaine Smith.

“It's become a joke, but it's only a joke because it's true. They don't understand why we need to have eight pillows on the bed,” she says.

Love 'em or hate 'em

Bill Herren designs pillows as part of his job as creative director for Woodward, an outdoor furniture manufacturer in Coppell, Texas.

“I get such grief from everybody about my throw pillows because I love my throw pillows,” he says. “I know why men hate them: They don't want to put them back.”

The anti-throw-pillow crowd also might not know what to do with the pillows once they remove them from a piece of furniture, says Herren, who introduces a new pillow shape each year for the company's collection. His solution: “Just throw them on the floor — especially those made with outdoor fabrics. They're so easy to clean.”

Drop zone

If you don't want throw pillows to end up on the floor, provide a “drop space” for them, says Suzanne Lasky, an interior designer and owner of S Interior Design in Scottsdale, Arizona. A bench at the foot of the bed, a basket near the couch or a side chair would all do, she said.

“You need that so you don't get annoyed that your $100 silk pillow is on the floor,” she says.

And if you're going to indulge in different looks for summer and winter, or holiday-inspired pillows embellished with reindeer or flags, Lasky suggests investing in space saver bags — storage bags that let you compress items by vacuuming out excess air.

She also recommends that “active households” (those with pets, children or messy husbands) consider using pillows made with durable, outdoor fabrics.

Trying our new trends

Smith, who designs luxury outdoor pillows in weatherproof fabrics, estimates that about a third of them end up indoors. For some people, pillows are a way to indulge in trends without really making over a room, she said. She often incorporates the latest colors, fabrics and other inspirations from the fashion runway in her work.

Past collections have included a “gladiator pillow” and a “hula pillow” based on clothing Smith spotted on the catwalk.

Pillow talk

Also popular are pillows that say something, says Susan Hardin, owner of The Little Birdie pillow company in Calhoun City, Miss. Building on the popularity of small signs and plaques featuring inspirational sayings, she began adding words to her designs. Pillows emblazoned with the words “Be Still” and “Live Simply” are among her top-selling designs.

Comfort counts

Color, shape and size all matter when you're selecting a throw pillow, but nothing is more important than comfort, said Asad Syrkett, a senior editor at the architectural design website Curbed.com. He regularly leans on his favorite accent pillow and uses it to prop up his laptop.

“You want it to look great and be comfortable,” said Syrkett, who once penned a blog post entitled, “Throw Pillows: In Defense of a Divisive Home Accessory.”

Odds or evens

Syrkett considers himself a throw-pillow minimalist, keeping only one on his couch. But he keeps an open mind: “Do what you want. Don't overthink it.”

Smith says the size of your couch should be a consideration, but agrees there are no firm rules.

“I like an odd number; some people prefer pairs,” she says.

Melissa Kossler Dutton is an Associated Press writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.