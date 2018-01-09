Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Home & Garden

And the new Fiesta color is ... Mulberry

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Mulberry, a deep purple, is the new color for the ever-popular Fiesta dinnerware line.
For fans of all things Fiesta, the waiting is over.

The Homer Laughlin China Co., of Newell, W.Va., announced on Tuesday that Mulberry , a deep purple, is the new color for its ever-popular Fiesta dinnerware line.

The company, the largest remaining producer of American-made dinnerware, chose the first day of the Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market to announce the much-anticipated color.

Mulberry is the 50th Fiesta color since the brand was launched in 1936. Since Fiesta's reintroduction in 1986, the colorful dinnerware line also has become a pop culture icon – seen in movies such as "A Christmas Story" and TV shows such as "Gilmore Girls" and "Two and a Half Men."

"Mulberry complements every shade in the Fiesta color palette," said Rich Brinkman, Homer Laughlin vice president of sales and marketing. "It was important for us to add purple to our lineup. Mulberry is very on trend with what we've been seeing in fashion and home decor recently. It offers a lot of versatility."

Fans wasted no time on Tuesday raving about the new color on Facebook and elsewhere on social media:

"Cannot wait to add to my collection."

"Thanks for giving us a purple."

"I neeeeed this color."

"Wow, I found Amber's wedding present."

Mulberry replaces Tangerine (bright orange) and Claret (red wine), both retired this year.

The new color will be available for sale this summer.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

